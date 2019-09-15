Reddick Plays A Double Down In Vegas

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
Tyler Reddick would double down at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 by saving enough fuel to not only win the race but also the regular season championship. “We just need to be smart about what advantage we have,” Reddick said. “Obviously, if we can go out and win a race and take care of business and not have to worry about the final race, that would be great. The win is his 5th win of 2019, 1st XFINITY win at Las Vegas and 8th career win.
Xfinity Series Playoff qualifiers in order:
1. Christopher Bell – 2055 points
2. Cole Custer – 2044 points
3. Tyler Reddick – 2044 points
4. Austin Cindric – 2017 points
5. Chase Briscoe – 2012 points
6. Justin Allgaier – 2012 points
7. Michael Annett – 2009 points
8. Noah Gragson – 2005 points
9. Brandon Jones – 2004 points
10. Justin Haley – 2003 points
11. Ryan Sieg – 2001 points
12. John Hunter Nemechek – 2000 points
The seven-race Championship Playoffs begin next week at Richmond Raceway.
Race Results
Xfinity Series Race Number 26
Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 – Saturday, September 14, 2019
Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV
1 -Tyler Reddick
2 – Christopher Bell
3 – Brandon Jones
4 – Cole Custer
5 – Justin Allgaier
6 – Noah Gragson
7 – Gray Gaulding
8 – John H. Nemechek
9 – Riley Herbst
10 – Elliott Sadler
11 – Chase Briscoe
12 – Austin Cindric
13 – Michael Annett
14 – Ryan Truex
15 – Justin Haley
16 – Brandon Brown
17 – Alex Labbe
18 – Josh Williams
19 – Ray Black Jr.
20 – Jeremy Clements
21 – Stephen Leicht
22 – BJ McLeod
23 – Garrett Smithley
24 – Matt Mills
25 – Tommy Joe Martins
26 – David Starr
27 – Ja Junior Avila
28 – Tyler Matthews
29 – Joey Gase
30 – Vinnie Miller
31 – Cj McLaughlin
32 – Kyle Weatherman
33 – Joe Nemechek
34 – Chad Finchum
35 – Stan Mullis
36 – Landon Cassill
37 – JJ Yeley
38 – Ryan Sieg
f.919