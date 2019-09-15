Reddick Plays A Double Down In Vegas

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Tyler Reddick would double down at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 by saving enough fuel to not only win the race but also the regular season championship. “We just need to be smart about what advantage we have,” Reddick said. “Obviously, if we can go out and win a race and take care of business and not have to worry about the final race, that would be great. The win is his 5th win of 2019, 1st XFINITY win at Las Vegas and 8th career win.

Xfinity Series Playoff qualifiers in order:

1. Christopher Bell – 2055 points

2. Cole Custer – 2044 points

3. Tyler Reddick – 2044 points

4. Austin Cindric – 2017 points

5. Chase Briscoe – 2012 points

6. Justin Allgaier – 2012 points

7. Michael Annett – 2009 points

8. Noah Gragson – 2005 points

9. Brandon Jones – 2004 points

10. Justin Haley – 2003 points

11. Ryan Sieg – 2001 points

12. John Hunter Nemechek – 2000 points

The seven-race Championship Playoffs begin next week at Richmond Raceway.

Race Results

Xfinity Series Race Number 26

Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 – Saturday, September 14, 2019

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV

1 -Tyler Reddick

2 – Christopher Bell

3 – Brandon Jones

4 – Cole Custer

5 – Justin Allgaier

6 – Noah Gragson

7 – Gray Gaulding

8 – John H. Nemechek

9 – Riley Herbst

10 – Elliott Sadler

11 – Chase Briscoe

12 – Austin Cindric

13 – Michael Annett

14 – Ryan Truex

15 – Justin Haley

16 – Brandon Brown

17 – Alex Labbe

18 – Josh Williams

19 – Ray Black Jr.

20 – Jeremy Clements

21 – Stephen Leicht

22 – BJ McLeod

23 – Garrett Smithley

24 – Matt Mills

25 – Tommy Joe Martins

26 – David Starr

27 – Ja Junior Avila

28 – Tyler Matthews

29 – Joey Gase

30 – Vinnie Miller

31 – Cj McLaughlin

32 – Kyle Weatherman

33 – Joe Nemechek

34 – Chad Finchum

35 – Stan Mullis

36 – Landon Cassill

37 – JJ Yeley

38 – Ryan Sieg

