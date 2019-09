NASCAR TV Schedule Sept. 6-8 – Indianapolis

.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

XFINITY

Gander OutdoorsTruck

Special Interest –

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Friday, Sept. 6 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

10:00 a.m. – IMSA Racing: Virginia International Speedway – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:00 a.m. – Xfinity Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App (tape delayed)

2:00 p.m. – Xfinity Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App (tape delayed)

3:00 p.m. – NASCAR America – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 7

9:00 a.m. – Cup Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10:00 a.m. – Xfinity Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m. – Cup Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity Pre-race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Xfinity – Indiana 250 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity Post Race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Sept. 8

(R) 5:00 a.m. – Xfinity – Indiana 250 – (re-air) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

(R) 7:30 a.m. – Cup Final Practice (re-air) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

8:30 a.m. – Cup Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10:30 a.m. – NASCAR America – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:00 p.m. – Cup – Big Machine Vodka 400 – NBC/NBC Sports App

4:00 p.m. – Cup Post Show – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:30 p.m. – NASCAR Victory Lap – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

This race will have four drivers – Clint Bowyer – Daniel Suarez – Ryan Newman – Jimmie Johnson, racing for the final 2 spots to be part of the 16 drivers that will have a chance to race for the championship.

