NASCAR TV Schedule – Sept 26-29 – Charlotte – ROVAL 400

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

XFINITY

Gander OutdoorsTruck

Special Interest –

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Charlotte, – ROVAL 400

Thursday, Sept. 26

4:00 p.m., NASCAR Racing: Whelen Series Musket 250 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Friday, Sept. 27

12:00 p.m. – Cup practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App (airing on tape delay)

1:00 p.m. – Xfinity final practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:00 p.m. – NASCAR America – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:30 p.m. – Cup Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m. – NASCAR America – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 28

(JIP) – 10:30 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App (joined in progress)

12:00 p.m. – Cup final practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Xfinity Pre-race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:30 p.m. – Xfinity – Drive for the Cure 250 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:00 p.m. – Xfinity Post Race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Sept. 29

19:00 a.m. – NASCAR RaceDay: FS1/FOX Sports App

1:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App

2 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400, NBC/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Post Race, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Victory Lap, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Drivers on the bubble that may face elimination ;

13. Alex Bowman 2050

14. Erik Jones 2049

15. Clint Bowyer 2047

16. Kurt Busch 2037