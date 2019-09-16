Luckman Wraps Up Championship With Seventh Win At Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon…September 14…Preston Luckman won the 30 lap America’s Mattress NASCAR Super Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Coos Bay Speedway. This was the seventh win of the season for Luckman as he wrapped up the division championship. Kristy Grout raced into the lead with Brody Montgomery moving into second on lap two. Montgomery charged past Grout for the lead on lap four with Luckman taking over second a lap later. Montgomery led until surrendering the position to Luckman on lap 15. Toby McIntyre made his way into third by then. Luckman stretched his advantage over Montgomery to a half-lap by the checkered flag. McIntyre settled for third followed by Braden Fugate, Wayne Butler, Eric Massey, Steve Dubisar, Chris Kristensen, Grout and Mike Taylor. Luckman and Montgomery were eight lap heat race winners, and McIntyre was the five lap Trophy Dash winner.

Braden Fugate won the 25 lap Sportsman Late Model Main Event. This was his 12th win of the season as he wrapped up the division championship. Mike Taylor led three laps before Fugate moved into the lead. Fugate went on to victory ahead of Taylor and Jared Simmons. Tom Williams and Garrett Smith were Main Event scratches. Fugate made it a clean sweep with eight lap heat race and five lap Trophy Dash wins.

Rob Lauver won the 25 lap Mini Outlaw Main Event. This was his third win of the season in his fast VW Beetle. New champion Sam Talon led two laps before Lauver went charging by. Taylor pitted from second on lap 12, and Lauver won ahead of Kelly Rhealyn, Jason Kellam and Talon. Lauver’s clean sweep effort included eight lap heat race and five lap Trophy Dash wins. Jason Berrier scratched after the heat race.

Charlie Withers won the 15 lap Street Stock Main Event. This was the first win of the season for Withers. After winning the five lap Trophy Dash, new champion Steve Dubisar was a Main Event scratch. Withers was also the eight lap heat race winner, and he won the feature race ahead of Jesse McIntyre.

Trace Fugate won the 25 lap Hornets Main Event. This was the second win of the season for Fugate. New champion Hannah Robison won both the five lap Trophy Dash and her eight lap heat race. She was looking for her eighth feature win of the season as she sprinted into the lead at the start. Jesse McIntyre held second until Fugate went racing by on lap 12. Fugate ended up in the lead as Robison’s run came to an end on lap 13. Fugate pulled away to nearly a straightaway lead over McIntyre by the time the race ended. Gabrielle Boles finished third, followed by Dusty Shingleton, John Henry, Steven Parker, Doug Taylor, Charity Hinkel, Robison and George Wheeler. Fugate won the other heat race.

Griff Smith won the 18 lap Jr Stinger Main Event. This was the 12th win of the season for the repeat champion, and it capped a sweep of the five lap Trophy Dash and his eight lap heat race. Smith had the outside front row and charged into the lead at the start ahead of Cameron Metzgus. Smith beat Metzgus by a wide margin. Drake Vinent took third from Teagan Montgomery on lap 12 and would finish there. Emery Johnson finished fourth followed by Kelsee Workmann, Montgomery, James Shingleton and Alex Butler. Shingleton was the other heat race winner.

Two special shows remain on the schedule for the oval track. The ISCS Winged Sprint Cars return for the Battle At The Bay on September 28th, joined by the Sportsman Late Models, Dwarf Cars, Street Stocks, Hornets and Jr Stingers. The Prather Family presents the Lucas Oil Open on October 5th. Super Late Models will race for $2,000 to win. Also competing will be the A Modifieds, Street Stocks, Sportsman Late Models, Mini Outlaws and Hornets. For further information, go to www.coosbayspeedway.us.