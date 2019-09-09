Luckman Closes In On Championship With Sixth Victory At Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon…September 7…Preston Luckman won the 30 lap America’s Mattress Super Late model Main Event Saturday night at Coos Bay Speedway. The point leader came from the fifth row to score his division leading sixth win as he gets closer to the track championship. Wayne Butler set the early pace, and Jordan Wright settled into second on lap seven. Wright moved past Butler for the lead on lap 10, and Luckman moved into second two laps later. On the 21st lap, Luckman made his winning move past Wright for the lead. Wright’s race came to an end on lap 27 with reigning champion Brody Montgomery taking over second. However, Luckman led the rest of the way for the win, forcing Montgomery to settle for second yet again. Toby McIntyre was third, followed by Butler, Thor Kristensen, Kristy Grout, Trina Post, Wright, Chris Kristensen and Braden Fugate. Luckman and Montgomery were the eight lap heat race winners, and McIntyre won the five lap Trophy Dash.

Mike Taylor won the 20 lap Sportsman Late Model Main Event. This was the second win of the season for Taylor, and Jared Simmons finished second. Taylor also won the five lap Trophy Dash and eight lap heat race. Garrett Smith and point little Braden Fugate saw their evening come to an end after mechanical issues in the heat race.

Leroy Rockwell won the 20 lap Street Stock Main Event. This was the first win of the season for Rockwell, who led all the way in victory. Tyler McIntyre finished second ahead of Charlie Withers. Rockwell won both the eight lap heat race and five lap Trophy Dash.

Sam Talon won the 20 lap Mini Outlaw Main Event. This was the 11th win of the season for the current point. Talon led all the way to win ahead of Jason Kellam and Kelly Rhealyn.

Trace Fugate won the 25 lap Hornets Main Event. This was the first win of the season for Fugate. He charged into the lead from the start and led the entire distance, leaving the battle for second. Stephen Parker held second for a lap, and Jesse McIntyre ran second for six laps before ninth starter Tyler Tullos gained the runner-up position. Tullos chased Fugate until problems struck on lap 12, allowing McIntyre to regain second. McIntyre chased Fugate the rest of the way, but Fugate would prevail at the checkered flag. Point leader Hannah Robison finished third, followed by April Warmack, Dusty Shingleton, William Hitner, Tullos, Kris Parker, Steven Parker and Gabrielle Boles. Robison and McIntyre were eight lap heat race winners, and Fugate picked up five lap Trophy Dash honors.

Griff Smith won the 20 lap Junior Stinger Main Event. This was the 11th win of the season for the point leader as he appears to be headed for his second-straight championship. Drake Vincent led a pair of laps before Smith charged by for the lead. Once in front, Smith stretched his advantage to a comfortable margin as Vincent was the only driver able to stay on the lead lap with him. Teagan Montgomery finished third, followed by Alexus Baker, Alex Butler, Heather Burton, Cameron Metzgus, Kelsee Workman and James Shingleton. Smith made it a clean sweep with 10 lap heat race and five lap Trophy Dash wins, and Shingleton was the other heat race winner.

Next Saturday is Sponsorship Appreciation/NASCAR Championship Night. The America’s Mattress Super Late Models will return along with the Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers. For further information, go to www.coosbayspeedway.us.