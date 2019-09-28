LIVE UPDATES from CNS 09-28-2019

Saturday September 28th is Sunbelt Rentals Championship Night at CNS! It’s the final race of September and we will settle championships in the Galitz Transportation Late Models, SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds, Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks, and the Witthar racing trains. Dan Alamaa, Derek Smith and David Hondel are separated by a mere 10 points entering the final race is the Late Models therefore this is a race you cannot miss.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.