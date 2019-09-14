LIVE UPDATES from CNS 09-14-2019

Saturday September 14th is Snap-On Tools night at CNS! Can you believe it? It seems like the 2019 season just started but now its nearing the finish. Tonight at CNS it’s the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks, Elite V Twin Legend Cars, the Bandoleros, and the DEMOX. This will be the last points race until October 5th of these 3 divisions and every point is precious so you know these guys will be battling it out on the track tonight

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.