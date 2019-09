As many of you know, Leroy Byers recently passed away. There will be a Memorial Service for Leroy on:

Saturday, September 21

2:00 PM

First Presbyterian Church of Englewood

3500 South Logan Street

Englewood, CO 80113

All friends and acquaintances of Leroy Byers–and there are many–are cordially invited to attend. Hope to see you there!

Leroy was a member of the Colorado Vintage Oval Track Races and Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame.