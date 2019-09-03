(08-31-2019 Dacono CO) As August ended and September began the CNS faithful were treated to two exciting nights of racing at the speedway. The first night of racing included not one but two Super Late Model feature events combining for 110 laps of racing action. While on night two the Late Models were featured with a 25 and 50 lap main event. Dramatic finishes and close racing action was prevalent in all the main events tightening up the championship points and entertaining the fans.

SATURDAY 08-31-2019

Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models

Two Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Model feature events were on tap for the Lincoln Tech 21st Century Careers Night at CNS. Most of the drivers played it pretty cool in the opening 30 lap feature. The race was dominated by #6 Dominic Ursetta and #22 Chris Eggleston with #84 Matt Zingleberg close behind. Clearly tire conservation was on their minds as the prepped for the 2nd of the two features.

For the 80 lap final feature the cars were inverted which placed Dominic and Chris well back in the field. At the drop of the green flag #34 Rudy Vanderwal led early until #32 Brett Yackey passed him on the inside.

#21 Conner Snow found a fast line up top and hounded Yackey for the lead for several laps even taking the lead on many occasions.

At the halfway point Dominic Ursetta had finally worked his way to the front and occupied 2nd position. Entering turn 3 Yackey got too high and Ursetta dove low to make the pass. Yackey tried to squeeze him off but made contact with Ursetta and it was Brett’s car that suffered race ending damage as he parked on the main straight.

With 25 laps to go it was now Ursetta and Eggleston racing for the top spot with Snow and Kody Vanderwal in chase.

As the 6 and 22 battled Vanderwal made a daring move in turn 2 going under both leaders to steal the P1 position and stun the crowd. While Vanderwal’s move to the lead was the best move of the night he couldn’t hold off the pace of Eggleston who methodically moved to the front.

When the cars crossed the line it was Eggleston taking the big win while Vanderwal just barely held off Ursetta for 2nd place. Points leader Darren Robertson finished 4th and Rudy Vanderwal took an impressive 5th place finish.

The next race for the Super Late Models will be Championship night on Saturday September 21st.

80 LAP FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston

30 LAP FEATURE: #6 Dominic Ursetta

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 15.572

Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks

Saturday night’s Lincoln Tech Pure Stock feature had just about everything you would want in a race: action, drama, and even some bent metal without any injury. 24 cars took the green flag and #23g Mike Gallo grabbed the early lead with #34 Ronald Johnson in hot pursuit. After the halfway point a caution came out for the #33 car in turn one. This wasn’t what Gallo wanted as it bunched up the field for a double-file restart.

On the restart #21W Jamie Ward took the lead and Gallo was shuffled back. Ward got sideways in turn four but managed to hang on and not spin maintaining the lead as the fans cheered with excitement. The cars directly behind Ward slowed to avoid him except #41G Topher Galvin who shot passed several cars on the outside to challenge for the lead.

After a red flag for a hard crash involving #23 Jordan Abeyta the race resumed and now it was #99JR Ryan Raley Jr banging doors with Ward. On the final lap Raley got by Ward but somehow Ward retaliated with a pass of his own on Raley for the lead and the dramatic win.

FEATURE: #21W Jamie Ward

FAST DASH: #21W Jamie Ward

DASH: #99JR Ryan Raley Jr.

QUICK TIME: #60ps Matt Hill 19.935

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

Typically when you describe an event with the phrase “Same ‘ol same ‘ol” that’s a bad thing. But when you are talking about the Elite V Twin Legend Cars it means week-in and week-out you are going to see super tight racing racing with hair-raising passes for position. Yep it was “Same ol’ same ol’” for the Legends cars on Lincoln Tech night.

Once again it was Danny Medina, Darrell J Stewart, Travis Roe, Ryan Jones, Chris Eggleston and Kyle Clegg diving fearlessly into the corners battling for 1st place all the while navigating lapped traffic. As the fans moved to the edge of their seat Clegg took control of the race with Eggleston not far behind.

On the final lap Clegg drifted high and Eggleston snuck under coming out of turn four as the drivers drag raced side-by-side to the finish. At the line it was Clegg taking the win by mere feet over Eggleston to the roar of the crowd for such a great race.

FEATURE: #66 Kyle Clegg

FAST DASH: #22 Chris Eggleston

DASH: #44 Alfred Matthews

DASH: #28 Adam Powers

QUICK TIME: #30 Darrel J Stewart 18.272

Witthar Racing Trains

FEATURE: #151 Crazy Train – Jereme Wall and Chad Sutherland

SUNDAY 09-01-2019

(09-01-2019 Dacono CO) the second night of the Labor Day Double-Header was Rail’s End Beer night that included the Galitz Trucking Late Models, Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks and the only appearance of the year for the Supermodifieds.

Galitz Transportation Late Models

Brett Yackey swept the night in the Galitz Trucking Late Model division on a night that featured 25 and 50 lap main events. In both races Yackey’s main competition was #8 Dan Alamaa who hounded the 32 car for the win.

While the first 25 lap feature was fairly tame the final 50 lapper proved Alamaa could give Yackey all he could handle in a battle that went down to the wire. Alamaa probably would have took the win had there not been a late race restart which allowed Brett to find a way past the 8 car for the win.

#31 Derek Smith who is battling for the points lead ran out of gas late in the race and wasn’t able to restart which will make the final races very interesting.

The best run of the night came from #10 Rick Fierro who started almost dead last to finish 4th. Fierro also made a daring 3 wide pass late in the race to momentarily take over 3rd position thrilling the CNS fans.

But it was Yackey’s night setting quick time and hauling home the trophies for both feature events.

The Late Models will get no rest as they return next Saturday night September 7th.

50 LAP FEATURE: #32 Brett Yackey

25 LAP FEATURE: #32 Brett Yackey

QUICK TIME: #32 Brett Yackey 16.776

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

The Snap-On Tools Pro Truck main event featured an epic battle for the lead between #7 Adam Deines and #22 Brian Yackey.

Each time when Yackey would take control of the race Deines would battle back to regain the lead. Eventually Deines had muscled himself into the top spot and was headed for victory.

With 11 laps to go a caution came out and this brought #43 Kody Vanderwal into the mix for the battle up-front. The restart also gave Yackey another shot at Deines. Brian took advantage of this opportunity by getting the jump on the 7 truck and taking home the win.

The Pro Trucks return to action in two weeks Saturday September 14th.

FEATURE: #22 Brian Yackey

FAST DASH: #34 Rudy Vanderwal

DASH: #5w Troy Witthar

QUICK TIME: #22 Brian Yackey 16.573

Supermodifieds

It was the return of the Supermodifieds and a nice field of 12 cars started the feature event. Ricky Otts took the early lead but was soon passed on the outside by #95 Cris Muhler. #02 Johnny Pickard was doing a great job moving towards the front moving into 2nd place until he made contact with the lapped car of #1 Luke Johnson and both cars crashed out in turn 3.

After the restart Muhler and #6G Bryan Gossel (both in sprint cars) bolted away from the field to battle amongst themselves.

With just 3 laps to go Gossel went all out to catch Muhler and on the final corner had a legitimate shot at the win but Cris held strong and crossed the line first to take the checkers. Gossel settled for 2nd place and #34 Randy Whitman was 3rd.

FEATURE: #95 Cris Muhler

FAST DASH: #95 Cris Muhler

DASH: #1 Luke Johnson

QUICK TIME: #6 Bryan Gossel 14.036

Extreme Trucks

FEATURE: #01 Sean Orth General Lee Truck

OFFICIAL RESULTS

08-31-2019

80 Lap Super Late Model finish

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

3. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

4. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

5. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins

6. 27 Roger Avants

7. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

8. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

9. 24 Cody Dempster

10. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

11. 42 Mark Neff

12. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker

13. 21 Conner Snow Morison

14. 84 Matt Zwingelberg Parker

15. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

16. 14 Mark Bybee

17. 6D Rick Duckworth (R) Arvada

18. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton

DNS 57 Brady Balderson (R) Aurora

30 Lap Super Late Model finish

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

3. 84 Matt Zwingelberg Parker

4. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

5. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

6. 24 Cody Dempster

7. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

8. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

9. 21 Conner Snow Morison

10. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

11. 27 Roger Avants

12. 42 Mark Neff

13. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins

14. 6D Rick Duckworth (R) Arvada

15. 14 Mark Bybee

16. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton

17. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

18. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker

19. 57 Brady Balderson (R) Aurora

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 21W Jamie Ward Denver

2. 99JR Ryan Raley Jr Bennett

3. 41G Topher Galvin Byers

4. 82 Justin Karrol

5. 88 Jacob Poole Evans

6. 34 Ronald Johnson (R) Wheatridge

7. 13S Isaac Slinker Eaton

8. 20 Tanner Faatz (R) Windsor

9. 02 Chan Raley Bennett

10. 11 Chandron Denman Commerce City

11. 4 Brian Galvin Jr

12. 23G Mike Gallo Loveland

13. 60PS Matt Hill Brighton

14. 22PS Jay Hill

15. 23A Alyssa Salazar (R) Arvada

16. 8A Austin Richards Arvada

17. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

18. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

19. 18 Keanna Weber Denver

20. 44 Mike Vail

21. 33 Alex Krivocheev (R) Wheatridge

22. 38C Colton Green

DNS 52 Chad Sutherland Commerce City

DNS 86 Dylan Gault Colorado Springs

Legends

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 22 Christopher Eggleston Thornton

3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

4. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

5. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

6. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

7. 27 Ray Oakley Conifer

8. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada

9. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

10. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver

11. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

12. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

13. 88 Paul Himler Erie

14. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

15. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne

16. 86 Travis Rudolph Thornton

17. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

18. 00 Chris Saykally Denver

19. 29 Mathew Brunker Lakewood

20. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

21. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

22. 31 Kurt Brookhart

23. 93 Zeke Hanger

24. 42 James Bowman

25. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

26. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster

27. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge

28. 53 Ryan Scott Colorado Springs

29. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

30. 82 Austin Saunders

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 151 Crazy Train Jeremy & Chad

2. 86 Last Call

3. 17 Salute to Serve Robert & Lonnie

4. 77 Slimers Revenge

5. 45 The Trump Train Kelly & Vinny

09-01-2019

Late Models 50 lapper

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

2. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

3. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs

4. 10 Rick Fierro (R) Cheyenne

5. 3 Wade Grove Thornton

6. 41 Dale Reeder Boulder

7. 07 David Hondel Cheyenne

8. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton

9. 76 Chad Cowan

10. 44 Thomas Powers Pine

11. 50 Justin McKeachie

12. 72 Gary Cagle Ft. Collins

13. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

14. 43 Chris Donnelson (R) Morrill NE

15. 31 Derek Smith Mead

16. 33B Christopher Buskirk Bayard NE

17. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

18. 85 Donald Cole Dacono

DNS 75 Emilio Abeyta Denver

Late Models 30 lapper

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

2. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

3. 31 Derek Smith Mead

4. 76 Chad Cowan

5. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs

6. 33B Christopher Buskirk Bayard NE

7. 44 Thomas Powers Pine

8. 3 Wade Grove Thornton

9. 41 Dale Reeder Boulder

10. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton

11. 07 David Hondel Cheyenne

12. 72 Gary Cagle Ft. Collins

13. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

14. 50 Justin McKeachie

15. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

16. 43 Chris Donnelson (R) Morrill NE

17. 10 Rick Fierro (R) Cheyenne

18. 75 Emilio Abeyta Denver

19. 85 Donald Cole Dacono

Pro Tucks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley

2. 7 Adam Deines

3. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

4. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

5. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand

6. 33 Tyler Davis

7. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada

8. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

9. 21 Chris Nelson (R)

10. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor

11. 05W Tyler Wiggans

12. 05 Nick Cooper (R)

13. 3c Cassidy Hinds Arvada

Supermodifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 95 Cris Muhler Brighton

2. 6G Bryan Gossel Ft. Collins

3. 34 Randy Whitman Fort Collins

4. 4 Cody Castor Bennett

5. 52 Jordan Decenick Milliken

6. 9 Reece Anderson Plateville

7. 02 Johnny Pickard Pueblo

8. 3 Ricky Otts Canon City

9. 1 Luke Johnson Fort Lupton

10. 51 Joseph Priselac Commerce City

11. 2 Rich Castor Bennett

DNS 16 Austyn Gossel Ft. Collins