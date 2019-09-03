(08-31-2019 Dacono CO) As August ended and September began the CNS faithful were treated to two exciting nights of racing at the speedway. The first night of racing included not one but two Super Late Model feature events combining for 110 laps of racing action. While on night two the Late Models were featured with a 25 and 50 lap main event. Dramatic finishes and close racing action was prevalent in all the main events tightening up the championship points and entertaining the fans.
SATURDAY 08-31-2019
Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models
Two Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Model feature events were on tap for the Lincoln Tech 21st Century Careers Night at CNS. Most of the drivers played it pretty cool in the opening 30 lap feature. The race was dominated by #6 Dominic Ursetta and #22 Chris Eggleston with #84 Matt Zingleberg close behind. Clearly tire conservation was on their minds as the prepped for the 2nd of the two features.
For the 80 lap final feature the cars were inverted which placed Dominic and Chris well back in the field. At the drop of the green flag #34 Rudy Vanderwal led early until #32 Brett Yackey passed him on the inside.
#21 Conner Snow found a fast line up top and hounded Yackey for the lead for several laps even taking the lead on many occasions.
At the halfway point Dominic Ursetta had finally worked his way to the front and occupied 2nd position. Entering turn 3 Yackey got too high and Ursetta dove low to make the pass. Yackey tried to squeeze him off but made contact with Ursetta and it was Brett’s car that suffered race ending damage as he parked on the main straight.
With 25 laps to go it was now Ursetta and Eggleston racing for the top spot with Snow and Kody Vanderwal in chase.
As the 6 and 22 battled Vanderwal made a daring move in turn 2 going under both leaders to steal the P1 position and stun the crowd. While Vanderwal’s move to the lead was the best move of the night he couldn’t hold off the pace of Eggleston who methodically moved to the front.
When the cars crossed the line it was Eggleston taking the big win while Vanderwal just barely held off Ursetta for 2nd place. Points leader Darren Robertson finished 4th and Rudy Vanderwal took an impressive 5th place finish.
The next race for the Super Late Models will be Championship night on Saturday September 21st.
80 LAP FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston
30 LAP FEATURE: #6 Dominic Ursetta
QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 15.572
Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks
Saturday night’s Lincoln Tech Pure Stock feature had just about everything you would want in a race: action, drama, and even some bent metal without any injury. 24 cars took the green flag and #23g Mike Gallo grabbed the early lead with #34 Ronald Johnson in hot pursuit. After the halfway point a caution came out for the #33 car in turn one. This wasn’t what Gallo wanted as it bunched up the field for a double-file restart.
On the restart #21W Jamie Ward took the lead and Gallo was shuffled back. Ward got sideways in turn four but managed to hang on and not spin maintaining the lead as the fans cheered with excitement. The cars directly behind Ward slowed to avoid him except #41G Topher Galvin who shot passed several cars on the outside to challenge for the lead.
After a red flag for a hard crash involving #23 Jordan Abeyta the race resumed and now it was #99JR Ryan Raley Jr banging doors with Ward. On the final lap Raley got by Ward but somehow Ward retaliated with a pass of his own on Raley for the lead and the dramatic win.
FEATURE: #21W Jamie Ward
FAST DASH: #21W Jamie Ward
DASH: #99JR Ryan Raley Jr.
QUICK TIME: #60ps Matt Hill 19.935
Elite V Twin Legend Cars
Typically when you describe an event with the phrase “Same ‘ol same ‘ol” that’s a bad thing. But when you are talking about the Elite V Twin Legend Cars it means week-in and week-out you are going to see super tight racing racing with hair-raising passes for position. Yep it was “Same ol’ same ol’” for the Legends cars on Lincoln Tech night.
Once again it was Danny Medina, Darrell J Stewart, Travis Roe, Ryan Jones, Chris Eggleston and Kyle Clegg diving fearlessly into the corners battling for 1st place all the while navigating lapped traffic. As the fans moved to the edge of their seat Clegg took control of the race with Eggleston not far behind.
On the final lap Clegg drifted high and Eggleston snuck under coming out of turn four as the drivers drag raced side-by-side to the finish. At the line it was Clegg taking the win by mere feet over Eggleston to the roar of the crowd for such a great race.
FEATURE: #66 Kyle Clegg
FAST DASH: #22 Chris Eggleston
DASH: #44 Alfred Matthews
DASH: #28 Adam Powers
QUICK TIME: #30 Darrel J Stewart 18.272
Witthar Racing Trains
FEATURE: #151 Crazy Train – Jereme Wall and Chad Sutherland
SUNDAY 09-01-2019
(09-01-2019 Dacono CO) the second night of the Labor Day Double-Header was Rail’s End Beer night that included the Galitz Trucking Late Models, Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks and the only appearance of the year for the Supermodifieds.
Galitz Transportation Late Models
Brett Yackey swept the night in the Galitz Trucking Late Model division on a night that featured 25 and 50 lap main events. In both races Yackey’s main competition was #8 Dan Alamaa who hounded the 32 car for the win.
While the first 25 lap feature was fairly tame the final 50 lapper proved Alamaa could give Yackey all he could handle in a battle that went down to the wire. Alamaa probably would have took the win had there not been a late race restart which allowed Brett to find a way past the 8 car for the win.
#31 Derek Smith who is battling for the points lead ran out of gas late in the race and wasn’t able to restart which will make the final races very interesting.
The best run of the night came from #10 Rick Fierro who started almost dead last to finish 4th. Fierro also made a daring 3 wide pass late in the race to momentarily take over 3rd position thrilling the CNS fans.
But it was Yackey’s night setting quick time and hauling home the trophies for both feature events.
The Late Models will get no rest as they return next Saturday night September 7th.
50 LAP FEATURE: #32 Brett Yackey
25 LAP FEATURE: #32 Brett Yackey
QUICK TIME: #32 Brett Yackey 16.776
Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks
The Snap-On Tools Pro Truck main event featured an epic battle for the lead between #7 Adam Deines and #22 Brian Yackey.
Each time when Yackey would take control of the race Deines would battle back to regain the lead. Eventually Deines had muscled himself into the top spot and was headed for victory.
With 11 laps to go a caution came out and this brought #43 Kody Vanderwal into the mix for the battle up-front. The restart also gave Yackey another shot at Deines. Brian took advantage of this opportunity by getting the jump on the 7 truck and taking home the win.
The Pro Trucks return to action in two weeks Saturday September 14th.
FEATURE: #22 Brian Yackey
FAST DASH: #34 Rudy Vanderwal
DASH: #5w Troy Witthar
QUICK TIME: #22 Brian Yackey 16.573
Supermodifieds
It was the return of the Supermodifieds and a nice field of 12 cars started the feature event. Ricky Otts took the early lead but was soon passed on the outside by #95 Cris Muhler. #02 Johnny Pickard was doing a great job moving towards the front moving into 2nd place until he made contact with the lapped car of #1 Luke Johnson and both cars crashed out in turn 3.
After the restart Muhler and #6G Bryan Gossel (both in sprint cars) bolted away from the field to battle amongst themselves.
With just 3 laps to go Gossel went all out to catch Muhler and on the final corner had a legitimate shot at the win but Cris held strong and crossed the line first to take the checkers. Gossel settled for 2nd place and #34 Randy Whitman was 3rd.
FEATURE: #95 Cris Muhler
FAST DASH: #95 Cris Muhler
DASH: #1 Luke Johnson
QUICK TIME: #6 Bryan Gossel 14.036
Extreme Trucks
FEATURE: #01 Sean Orth General Lee Truck
OFFICIAL RESULTS
08-31-2019
80 Lap Super Late Model finish
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton
2. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle
3. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada
4. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster
5. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins
6. 27 Roger Avants
7. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle
8. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley
9. 24 Cody Dempster
10. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs
11. 42 Mark Neff
12. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker
13. 21 Conner Snow Morison
14. 84 Matt Zwingelberg Parker
15. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley
16. 14 Mark Bybee
17. 6D Rick Duckworth (R) Arvada
18. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton
DNS 57 Brady Balderson (R) Aurora
30 Lap Super Late Model finish
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada
2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton
3. 84 Matt Zwingelberg Parker
4. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster
5. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley
6. 24 Cody Dempster
7. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle
8. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley
9. 21 Conner Snow Morison
10. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle
11. 27 Roger Avants
12. 42 Mark Neff
13. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins
14. 6D Rick Duckworth (R) Arvada
15. 14 Mark Bybee
16. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton
17. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs
18. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker
19. 57 Brady Balderson (R) Aurora
Pure Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 21W Jamie Ward Denver
2. 99JR Ryan Raley Jr Bennett
3. 41G Topher Galvin Byers
4. 82 Justin Karrol
5. 88 Jacob Poole Evans
6. 34 Ronald Johnson (R) Wheatridge
7. 13S Isaac Slinker Eaton
8. 20 Tanner Faatz (R) Windsor
9. 02 Chan Raley Bennett
10. 11 Chandron Denman Commerce City
11. 4 Brian Galvin Jr
12. 23G Mike Gallo Loveland
13. 60PS Matt Hill Brighton
14. 22PS Jay Hill
15. 23A Alyssa Salazar (R) Arvada
16. 8A Austin Richards Arvada
17. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver
18. 7 David Robinson Johnstown
19. 18 Keanna Weber Denver
20. 44 Mike Vail
21. 33 Alex Krivocheev (R) Wheatridge
22. 38C Colton Green
DNS 52 Chad Sutherland Commerce City
DNS 86 Dylan Gault Colorado Springs
Legends
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster
2. 22 Christopher Eggleston Thornton
3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada
4. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs
5. 16 Travis Roe Thornton
6. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada
7. 27 Ray Oakley Conifer
8. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada
9. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada
10. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver
11. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton
12. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada
13. 88 Paul Himler Erie
14. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster
15. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne
16. 86 Travis Rudolph Thornton
17. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton
18. 00 Chris Saykally Denver
19. 29 Mathew Brunker Lakewood
20. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster
21. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood
22. 31 Kurt Brookhart
23. 93 Zeke Hanger
24. 42 James Bowman
25. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie
26. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster
27. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge
28. 53 Ryan Scott Colorado Springs
29. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater
30. 82 Austin Saunders
Trains
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 151 Crazy Train Jeremy & Chad
2. 86 Last Call
3. 17 Salute to Serve Robert & Lonnie
4. 77 Slimers Revenge
5. 45 The Trump Train Kelly & Vinny
09-01-2019
Late Models 50 lapper
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley
2. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs
3. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs
4. 10 Rick Fierro (R) Cheyenne
5. 3 Wade Grove Thornton
6. 41 Dale Reeder Boulder
7. 07 David Hondel Cheyenne
8. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton
9. 76 Chad Cowan
10. 44 Thomas Powers Pine
11. 50 Justin McKeachie
12. 72 Gary Cagle Ft. Collins
13. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain
14. 43 Chris Donnelson (R) Morrill NE
15. 31 Derek Smith Mead
16. 33B Christopher Buskirk Bayard NE
17. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs
18. 85 Donald Cole Dacono
DNS 75 Emilio Abeyta Denver
Late Models 30 lapper
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley
2. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs
3. 31 Derek Smith Mead
4. 76 Chad Cowan
5. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs
6. 33B Christopher Buskirk Bayard NE
7. 44 Thomas Powers Pine
8. 3 Wade Grove Thornton
9. 41 Dale Reeder Boulder
10. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton
11. 07 David Hondel Cheyenne
12. 72 Gary Cagle Ft. Collins
13. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs
14. 50 Justin McKeachie
15. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain
16. 43 Chris Donnelson (R) Morrill NE
17. 10 Rick Fierro (R) Cheyenne
18. 75 Emilio Abeyta Denver
19. 85 Donald Cole Dacono
Pro Tucks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley
2. 7 Adam Deines
3. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle
4. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle
5. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand
6. 33 Tyler Davis
7. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada
8. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster
9. 21 Chris Nelson (R)
10. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor
11. 05W Tyler Wiggans
12. 05 Nick Cooper (R)
13. 3c Cassidy Hinds Arvada
Supermodifieds
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 95 Cris Muhler Brighton
2. 6G Bryan Gossel Ft. Collins
3. 34 Randy Whitman Fort Collins
4. 4 Cody Castor Bennett
5. 52 Jordan Decenick Milliken
6. 9 Reece Anderson Plateville
7. 02 Johnny Pickard Pueblo
8. 3 Ricky Otts Canon City
9. 1 Luke Johnson Fort Lupton
10. 51 Joseph Priselac Commerce City
11. 2 Rich Castor Bennett
DNS 16 Austyn Gossel Ft. Collins