JGR Opens Playoffs As The Teams To Beat

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Joe Gibbs Racing has opened the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a strong showing as Martin Truex Jr. captured his second win in a many weeks. Gibbs drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones rounded out the next 3 spots. Truex Jr. would have to overcome a spin while leading when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. miscalculated his entry into the corner on fresh tires clipping the left rear of the 19 car, Truex Jr. would do a quick 360 spin without contact and only loose 2 spots, then with 25 laps remaining Truex Jr. would engage in a fender rubbing match with teammate Kyle Busch as to was going to lead the next lap.

“This is just freaking unbelievable. So we came here to get bonus points and damn sure we did that. … Had a heck of a race with Kyle and Denny all night long, really, and we just kept plugging away at it, kept plugging away at it, as we always do. We just keep digging and we never quit. Next thing you know, catching the 18 (Busch) for the lead, I’m like, ‘Cool, all right, here we go.’ Man, to sweep Richmond finally is pretty awesome, as much as we’ve led here coming into this year, and just thanks to everybody. It’s pretty amazing.”

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 28

Race Results for the 62nd Annual Federated Auto Parts 400 – Saturday, September 21, 2019

Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA – 0.75 – Mile

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Erik Jones

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Ryan Newman

7 – Kyle Larson

8 – Kevin Harvick

9 – Clint Bowyer

10 – Daniel Suarez

11 – Jimmie Johnson

12 – Joey Logano

13 – Bubba Wallace

14 – Chase Elliott

15 – Matt DiBenedetto

16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17 – Aric Almirola

18 – Ryan Blaney

19 – Kurt Busch

20 – David Ragan

21 – Matt Tifft

22 – Michael McDowell

23 – Austin Dillon

24 – Alex Bowman

25 – William Byron

26 – Daniel Hemric

27 – Ty Dillon

28 – Paul Menard

29 – Landon Cassill

32 – Corey Lajoie

31 – Ryan Preece

32 – Chris Buescher

33 – Austin Theriault

34 – JJ Yeley

35 – Spencer Boyd

36 – Quin Houff

37 – Ross Chastain

38 – Reed Sorenson

