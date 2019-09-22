JGR Opens Playoffs As The Teams To Beat

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Joe Gibbs Racing has opened the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a strong showing as Martin Truex Jr. captured his second win in a many weeks. Gibbs drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones rounded out the next 3 spots. Truex Jr. would have to overcome a spin while leading when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. miscalculated his entry into the corner on fresh tires clipping the left rear of the 19 car, Truex Jr. would do a quick 360 spin without contact and only loose 2 spots, then with 25 laps remaining Truex Jr. would engage in a fender rubbing match with teammate Kyle Busch as to was going to lead the next lap.
“This is just freaking unbelievable. So we came here to get bonus points and damn sure we did that. … Had a heck of a race with Kyle and Denny all night long, really, and we just kept plugging away at it, kept plugging away at it, as we always do. We just keep digging and we never quit. Next thing you know, catching the 18 (Busch) for the lead, I’m like, ‘Cool, all right, here we go.’ Man, to sweep Richmond finally is pretty awesome, as much as we’ve led here coming into this year, and just thanks to everybody. It’s pretty amazing.”
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 28
Race Results for the 62nd Annual Federated Auto Parts 400 – Saturday, September 21, 2019
Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA – 0.75 – Mile
1 – Martin Truex Jr.
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Erik Jones
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Ryan Newman
7 – Kyle Larson
8 – Kevin Harvick
9 – Clint Bowyer
10 – Daniel Suarez
11 – Jimmie Johnson
12 – Joey Logano
13 – Bubba Wallace
14 – Chase Elliott
15 – Matt DiBenedetto
16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 – Aric Almirola
18 – Ryan Blaney
19 – Kurt Busch
20 – David Ragan
21 – Matt Tifft
22 – Michael McDowell
23 – Austin Dillon
24 – Alex Bowman
25 – William Byron
26 – Daniel Hemric
27 – Ty Dillon
28 – Paul Menard
29 – Landon Cassill
32 – Corey Lajoie
31 – Ryan Preece
32 – Chris Buescher
33 – Austin Theriault
34 – JJ Yeley
35 – Spencer Boyd
36 – Quin Houff
37 – Ross Chastain
38 – Reed Sorenson
f.919