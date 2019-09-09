Four New Winners At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…September 7…Bobby Motts Jr won the 20 lap All Star Racing Series A Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the first win of the season for the 2017 champion, and the other three divisions also had drivers claiming their first wins of the season. After the A Modified Main had a complete restart, there were no more yellow flags. Motts charged into the lead at the start ahead of Brian Cass. A low pass in Turn 2 of the third lap gained Terry Kaiser second, and Brian Pearce went low in Turn 4 of the fifth lap to take third from Cass. Motts set a rapid pace and wasn’t seriously threatened as he won ahead of Kaiser, Pearce, Cass and previous winner Jeff Decker.

Les Friend won the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. This was his first win of the season, and he had to work for it after spinning from second on the first lap. Trevor Clymens led two laps before he stalled in Turn 2 for a yellow flag. Kevin Brown led the restart ahead of Brent Curran and Todd Gomez. The final yellow flag flew on lap four for a spin in Turn 3. Friend charged into second behind Brown on the restart, and the two engaged in a side by side battle for the next four laps. Friend finally made a low pass in turn 4 of the eighth lap to grab the lead. Curran made a similar move a lap later to gain second. The lead two cars ran close in the remaining laps, but Friend prevailed ahead of Curran, Brown, point leader Tommy Fraser and Gomez.

Lori Brown won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Brown is a past Limited Late Model champion, but this was her first win aboard the Kimberly Myers 65 roses car. Brown started on the outside front row and charged into the lead at the start ahead of Ken Johns and Chris Sorensen. A yellow flag flew on lap nine. This didn’t stop Brown as she continued to lead Johns on the restart. The battle was for third between point leader Sorensen and his closet rival in the standings, Breanna Troen. Troen eventually made the pass for third as Brown won ahead of Johns, Troen, Sorensen and Josh Leach.

Mike Walko won the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. This was the first win of the season for Walko. He and heat winner Chad Hammer shared the front row of the Main Event. Walko and Hammer battled early, but it was point leader Kimo Oreta moving into second and providing the pressure for Walko. However, Walko would go on to become the sixth different winner of the season. Oreta settled for second ahead of Hammer, Jim Freethy and John Evans.

Before the Main Events, a Memorial Lap was held for Tony Pato, who passed away last week. Tony was a Late Model racer at the speedway in the 1980’s and worked with Curl Racing to help build some of the first Dirt Modifieds that competed at the track in 1990.

Racing continues next Saturday night with the Wingless Spec Sprints and DIRTcar Late Models back in action along with the B Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

Unofficial Race Results

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Eric Berendsen, Jeff Decker. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bobby Motts Jr, Terry Kaiser, Brian Pearce, Brian Cass, Jeff Decker, Sean O’Gara, Anthony Slaney, Buddy Kniss, Jake Dewsburuy, Eric Berendsen.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Tommy Clymens Jr, Les Friend. Main Event (20 Laps)-Les Friend, Brent Curran, Kevin Brown, Tommy Fraser, Todd Gomez, Tommy Clymens Jr, Tyler Bickford, Cameron Swank, Trevor Clymens, Hayley Gomez.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Chris Sorensen, Will Buirch, James Thomson. Main Event (20 Laps)-Lori Brown, Ken Johns, Breanna Troen, Chris Sorensen, Will Buirch, Phillip Oreta, Dalton Jewell, Tyler Henrickson, Jacob Mallett Jr, Will Buirch.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Chad Hammer. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mike Walko, Kimo Oreta, Chad Hammer, Jim Freethy, John Evans, Michael Burch, Jon Haney.