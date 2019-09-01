Foulger Wins R Charles Snyder Invitational At Southern Oregon Speedway

White Cty, Oregon…August 31…Troy Foulger won the 25 lap IMCA Modified Invitational Feature at Southern Oregon Speedway Saturday night. This was the opening night of the R Charles Snyder Salute, and the win paid Foulger $1,000 aboard the Bowers Racing Modified. Reigning California State champion Shane DeVolder charged into a big lead by the time Foulger took second from Duane Orsburn on lap four. However, Foulger was going so fast he caught sixth place Orsburn to lap him on lap 18. Orsburn was running the line DeVolder preferred and this allowed Foulger to close the gap. Foulger made a back stretch pass on DeVolder for the lead on lap 20 and would hold him off for the thrilling victory. Bobby Hogge IV finished third ahead of Nick Trenchard and John Campos.

The IMCA Modifieds ran two sets of heat races with finishing and passing points determining the 16 drivers who qualify without having to run a B Main on Sunday. The Top 8 finishers will have a redraw to determine the first four rows of the $5,000 to win Main Event, and this included Derek Nance, DeVolder, Campos, Foulger, Jeremy Ohlde, Orsburn, Dylan Shriner, Zach Fettinger.

Andrew Peckham won the 20 lap Invitational Feature for the IMCA Sport Modifieds. Peckham assumed the outside front row starting position after Alan Furuta scratched. Peckham led from the waving of the green flag and through two yellow flags in the rapidly run race. Merissa Henson ran second for four laps, but Chase Thomas gained the position on a lap five restart. At the checkered flag, Peckham won ahead of Thomas, Henson, Dwayne Melvin and Matt Sanders.

The Sport Modifieds ran two sets of heat races with finishing and passing points determining the 16 drivers who qualify without having to run a B Main on Sunday. The Top 8 finishers will have a redraw to determine the first four rows of the $2,000 to win Main Event, and this included Thomas, Melvin, Henson, Phillip Shelby, Donald Bandfield, Doug Coffman, Brian Hubert and Furuta.

Camden Robustelli won the 25 lap SODCA Dwarf Car Main Event. This was the second win for Robustelli, and he took the lead from Chad Cardoza on lap two. The race had a red flag when Top 5 runners Fred Hay and Cody Peters tangled in Turn 2 and Jerry Hauck made contact and rolled. Josh King pitted, but after a failed restart, he rejoined without losing a lap. Robustelli pulled away from Cardoza on the restart and King came charging through the pack. King made a back stretch pass on Cardoza for second on lap 22, but Robustelli held a big lead by then as he scored the victory. Steve Walker was the final lead lap finisher in fourth as Fred Hay finished fifth.

Sunday night will be the $5,000 to win IMCA Modified Main Event and $2,000 to in IMCA Sport Modified race. The program will also include SODA Dwarf Cars and Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stocks. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

IMCA Modifieds

Round 1 Heat Winners (10 Laps)-Shane DeVolder, Todd Hermosillo, Derek Nance, Duane Orsburn, Bobby Hogge IV. Round 2 Heat Winners (10 Laps)-Shane DeVolder, Troy Foulger, Derek Nance, John Campos, Zach Fettinger. Invitational Feature (25 Laps)-Troy Foulger, Shane DeVolder, Bobby Hogge IV, Nick Trenchard, John Campos.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Round 1 Heat Winners (10 Laps)-Merissa Henson, Alan Faruta, Jason Ferguson, Andrew Peckham, Mike Medel, Chase Thomas. Round 2 Heat Winners (10 Laps)-Craig Nieman, Jesse Merriman, Phillip Shelby, Dwayne Melvin, Timothy Allerdings, Chase Thomas. Invitational Feature (20 Laps)-Andrew Peckham, Chase Thomas, Merissa Henson, Dwayne Melvin, Matt Sanders.

SODCA Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Cody Peters, Camden Robustelli, Jesse Lorentz. A Dash (6 Laps)-Cody Peters. B Dash (6 Laps)-Josh King. Main Event (25 Laps)-Camden Robustelli, Josh King, Chad Cardoza, Steve Walker, Fred Hay.