Eric Jones Delivers In Bojangles Southern 500

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
NASCAR was determined to get the Bojangles’ Southern 500 into the record books waiting out a 4 hour rain delay, influenced by hurricane Dorian. When the weather cleared, and the track dried cars rolled out on track after 10:00p.m./et for one of NASCARS longest races, when the checkers dropped at 2:00 a.m. Eric Jones stood in victory lane.
Jones would earn his first victory of 2019, and 2nd career win holding off former truck owner Kyle Busch (Kyle Busch Motorsports) the final 3 laps. As the laps clicked down Jones found himself holding off the charging Busch and Kyle Larson. Busch would scrape the wall trying to chase Jones down allowing Larson to get by for 2nd. Jones’ win clinched him a spot in the playoffs
“I hit the wall with about four to go and then I hit it again with three to go”, Busch said, “it killed it that time we were able to salvage a third, just dragging the fence for the last two laps.”
Two playoff spots remain with just next week’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway remaining in the regular season to determine the 16 drivers who will start the chase to the championship. Four drivers to watch next week as they try to lock a spot into the top 16:
Clint Bowyer – Daniel Suarez – Ryan Newman – Jimmie Johnson
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 25
Official Results
Bojangles’ Southern 500
Darlington Raceway.
1 – Erik Jones
2 – Kyle Larson
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Clint Bowyer
7 – Kurt Busch
8 – Matt DiBenedetto
9 – Paul Menard
10 – Austin Dillon
11 – Daniel Suarez
12 – Chris Buescher
13 – Ryan Blaney
14 – Joey Logano
15 – Martin Truex Jr.
16 – Jimmie Johnson
17 – Aric Almirola
18 – Alex Bowman
19 – Chase Elliott
20 – Ty Dillon
21 – William Byron
22 – Ryan Preece
23 – Ryan Newman
24 – Bubba Wallace
25 – Landon Cassill
26 – David Ragan
27 – Matt Tifft
28 – Ross Chastain
29 – Denny Hamlin
30 – Reed Sorenson
31 – Joe Nemechek
32 – JJ Yeley
33 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
34 – Joey Gase
35 – Garrett Smithley
32 – Corey Lajoie
37 – Daniel Hemric
34 – Michael McDowell
39 – BJ McLeod
f.919