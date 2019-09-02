Eric Jones Delivers In Bojangles Southern 500

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

NASCAR was determined to get the Bojangles’ Southern 500 into the record books waiting out a 4 hour rain delay, influenced by hurricane Dorian. When the weather cleared, and the track dried cars rolled out on track after 10:00p.m./et for one of NASCARS longest races, when the checkers dropped at 2:00 a.m. Eric Jones stood in victory lane.

Jones would earn his first victory of 2019, and 2nd career win holding off former truck owner Kyle Busch (Kyle Busch Motorsports) the final 3 laps. As the laps clicked down Jones found himself holding off the charging Busch and Kyle Larson. Busch would scrape the wall trying to chase Jones down allowing Larson to get by for 2nd. Jones’ win clinched him a spot in the playoffs

“I hit the wall with about four to go and then I hit it again with three to go”, Busch said, “it killed it that time we were able to salvage a third, just dragging the fence for the last two laps.”

Two playoff spots remain with just next week’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway remaining in the regular season to determine the 16 drivers who will start the chase to the championship. Four drivers to watch next week as they try to lock a spot into the top 16:

Clint Bowyer – Daniel Suarez – Ryan Newman – Jimmie Johnson

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 25

Official Results

Bojangles’ Southern 500

Darlington Raceway.

1 – Erik Jones

2 – Kyle Larson

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Clint Bowyer

7 – Kurt Busch

8 – Matt DiBenedetto

9 – Paul Menard

10 – Austin Dillon

11 – Daniel Suarez

12 – Chris Buescher

13 – Ryan Blaney

14 – Joey Logano

15 – Martin Truex Jr.

16 – Jimmie Johnson

17 – Aric Almirola

18 – Alex Bowman

19 – Chase Elliott

20 – Ty Dillon

21 – William Byron

22 – Ryan Preece

23 – Ryan Newman

24 – Bubba Wallace

25 – Landon Cassill

26 – David Ragan

27 – Matt Tifft

28 – Ross Chastain

29 – Denny Hamlin

30 – Reed Sorenson

31 – Joe Nemechek

32 – JJ Yeley

33 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34 – Joey Gase

35 – Garrett Smithley

32 – Corey Lajoie

37 – Daniel Hemric

34 – Michael McDowell

39 – BJ McLeod

f.919