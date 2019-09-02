Decker, Papenhausen, Smith Win Antioch Speedway Races

Antioch, CA…August 31…Jeff Decker won the 20 lap All Star Racing Series A Modified Main Event Saturday Night at Antioch Speedway. Decker is the reigning Late Model champion, but he’s been running a relaxed schedule in an A Modified this season. Reigning champion Nick DeCarlo was out to get his fourth win of the season and presented Decker his biggest challenge before settling for a second place finish. 2017 champion Bobby Motts Jr finished third, followed by two-time champion Carl Berendsen II and Terry DeCarlo. Buddy Kniss increased his lead in the championship battle over Danny Wagner after winning his heat race and finishing sixth in the feature race.

Richard Papenhausen won the 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event. This was the sixth win of the season for the current point leader. Papenhausen was coming off of a rare night where he didn’t finish the Main Event. On this occasion, he battled with Shawn DeForest. DeForest was driving the Dennis Souza owned car and held off Papenhausen to win their six lap heat race. However, Papenhausen turned the tables on DeForest by outrunning him for the feature win. Santa Maria champion Rick Coffey finished third, follow by previous feature winner Kimo Oreta and Rod Oliver.

Marcus Smith won the 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. Smith only made his season debut a week ago in a second place finish. He battled point leader Shannon Newton all night. Newton destroyed his car in a flip the week before, and he borrowed the car of reigning champion Bob Newberry for this occasion. After Smith outran Newton to win their heat race, he would win the Main Event with Newton again second. Previous feature winner Alan Miranda settled for third, followed by heat race winner Mackenzie Newton and Peter Carlotto.

Tommy Fraser won the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. This was the seventh win of the season for the current point leader. Fraser also won his six lap heat race to make it a perfect evening. Reigning champion Trevor Clymens was coming off of a second place finish a week earlier and provided Fraser his closest competition before finishing second again. Rookie Tommy Clymens Jr had a season best third place finish, followed by Jason Womack and Chuck Golden. Nick Caughman Jr was the other heat race winner.

Travis Dutra won the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. This was the third feature win of the season for the past Antioch Mini Truck champion. Looking for his first win of the season, second ranked Devan Kammermann joined two-time reigning champion Mike Corsaro as a heat race winner. Kammermann gave it another strong run, but Dutra forced him to settle for his fifth second place finish in the last six races. Point leader Scott Dahlgren finished third ahead of Corsaro and Mario Marques.

Racing returns next Saturday night with the A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Limited Late Models. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Buddy Kniss. Main Event (20 laps)-Jeff Decker, Nick DeCarlo, Bobby Motts Jr, Carl Berendsen II, Terry DeCarlo, Buddy Kniss, Brian Pearce, Trevor Clymens, Ron Brown, Danny Wagner.

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Shawn DeForest, Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 laps)-Richard Papenhausen, Shawn DeForest, Rick Coffey, Kimo Oreta, Rod Oliver, Mike Hynes, Rob Norris.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Marcus Smith Mackenzie Newton. Main Event (20 laps)- Marcus Smith, Shannon Newton, Alan Miranda, Mackenzie Newton, Peter Carlotto, Rick Panfili, Keith Calvino, Abigail Gonderman.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Nick Caughman Jr., Tommy Fraser. Main Event (20 laps)-Tommy Fraser, Trevor Clymens, Tommy Clymens Jr, Jason Womack, Chuck Golden, Cameron Swank, Kevin Brown, Nick Caughman Jr, Tyler Bickford, Todd Gomez.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Devan Kammerman, Mike Corsaro. Main Event (20 laps)-Travis Dutra, Devan Kammermann, Scott Dahlgren, Mike Corsaro, Mario Marques, Travis Day, Troy Stevenson Jr, Chris Becker, Sean Catucci, David Rosa.