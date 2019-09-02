Carter Wins Ironman Wingless Sprint Race At Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon…August 31…Trent Carter won the 40 lap Wingless Sprint Series Main Event Saturday night at Coos Bay Speedway. This was the Third Annual Iron Man race, which paid $1,500 to Carter. It was also the first ever win for the driver who hails from Huntington Beach, California. Point leader Rob Lindsey started on the pole and led early as he was looking for his third win of the season. Carter lined up in the third row, was third by lap four and gained second a lap later. Carter quickly caught Lindsey and made the pass for lead on lap 10. Once in front, Carter led the rest of the way for the big victory. Lindsey held second for just one more lap before being overtaken by Lindsay Barney. Barney has been dealing with motor issues this season, but things seemed to run well as she would finish second behind Carter. Lindsey settled for third, followed by Cooper Desbiens, Tim Alberding, Gene Cannon, Don Trent, Anthony Offutt, Chad Lindsey and Blaine Cory.

The 14 competitors ran time trails, and Rob Lindsey set the fast time of 13.593, beating the 13.683 of Ryan Stolz. There were two 10 lap heat races, and Barney outran Carter to win the first one. Cory won the second heat ahead of Chad Lindsey. Carter scored five lap Trophy Dash honors.

Braden Fugate won the 20 lap Sportsman Late Model Main Event. This was his 11th win of the season. Fugate led the entire distance with Jared Simmons finishing second ahead of Garrett Smith. Fugate also won the five lap Trophy Dash and 10 lap heat race, and championship contender Mike Taylor and Tom Williams we’re both Main Event scratches.

Kelly McIntyre won the 20 lap Street Stock Main Event. This was his first win of the season. Troy Chamberlain led three laps before second row starter McIntyre moved by to get the lead. Josh Bearden settled into second as McIntyre won ahead of Bearden, Chamberlain and Leroy Rockwell. Bearden won both the five Trophy Dash and 10 lap heat race.

Tyler Tullos won the 25 lap Hornets Main Event. This was the fourth win of the season for the reigning division champion. Tullos led all the way to win by a straightaway. Alyssa Johnson held second for eight laps before being passed by eventual runner-up Jesse McIntyre. Point leader Hannah Robison finished third, followed by Trace Fugate, Dusty Shingleton, Steven Parker, Johnson and Kris Parker. Tullos won the 10 lap heat race, while Fugate picked up five lap Trophy Dash honors.

Griff Smith won the 15 lap Jr Stinger Main Event. This was the 10th win of the season for the current point leader. Smith had the pole and led the entire distance to win by a comfortable margin. James Shingleton held second for three laps before Drake Vincent gained the position. Vincent surrendered second to Teagan Montgomery on lap six as Vincent ran a close third. On lap 10, Vincent regained second and finished there ahead of Montgomery, Alex Butler, Emery Johnson, Cameron Metzgus, James Shingleton and Kelsee Workman. Smith won both his eight lap heat race and the five left Trophy Dash. Shingleton was the other heat race winner.

Rob Lauver won the 20 lap Mini Outlaw Main Event. This was the second win of the season for Lauver aboard his fast VW Beetle. Point leader Sam Talon led four laps before Lauver raced by for the lead. Lauver stretched his advantage to half a lap over Talon by the time the race concluded. Jason Kellam finished third. Lauver also won the five lap Trophy Dash and 10 lap heat race to make it a clean sweep

NASCAR Whelen all American Series racing continues next Saturday night with Ladies Night. The Winged Sprint Cars wrap up their championship season, and the America’s Mattress Super Late Models are back in action as well. Also on the card will be the Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Hornets, Mini Outlaws and Junior Stingers. For further information, go to www.coosbayspeedway.us.