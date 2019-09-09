Bower, Wasina, Wood Score Dixon Speedway Victories

Dixon, CA…September 7…Blake Bower won the 25 lap Super 600 Micro Sprint Main Event Saturday night at Dixon Speedway. Bower had the pole for the race and led at the drop of the green flag with Darrell Busby in pursuit. Michael Wasina started fifth, and he battled Blaine Baxter for several laps in the race for third. Wasina finally took third on lap 22. When Busby had problems on lap 23, Wasina assumed the second position. However, Bower drove a flawless race and earned the victory ahead of Wasina, point leader Kyle Mentch, Cody Gray, Colby Greig, Baxter, Tony Alosi, Busby, Jason Chapman and Hayden Saich.

Wasina set the first time standard of 10.512 as Baxter was second quick at 10.687. The 10 lap heat race wins were earned by Bower and Gray. Bower made it a clean sweep with his six lap Trophy Dash win.

Michael Wasina won the 25 lap Wingless 600 Micro Sprint Main Event. Robbie Lewis had the pole and led a lap before Wasina went charging by. Lewis held second until being passed by Dylan Bloomfield on lap eight. Two laps later, Lewis saw his race come to an end. Wasina scored the victory with Bloomfield and Austin Stone close behind him in second and third. Austin Torgerson finished fourth, followed by Nate Wait, Ethan Lanfri, Justin Adiego, Jeremy Chapman, Fabian Fernandez and Taylor DeCarlo.

There were 25 Wingless competitors, and Wasina set the fastest time of 10.880 on the 1/5 mile dirt oval. Stone was second quick at 10.940. Wasina won his 10 lap heat race, but Lewis forced him to settle for second in the eight lap Trophy Dash. The other heat race wins went to Stone and Lanfri.

Austin Wood scored the victory in the 20 lap Restricted Micro Main Event. Wood had a pole position start and would lead all the way with Matthew Tatoole and point leader Ashton Torgerson running second and third throughout the entire race. Austin Taborski finished fourth, followed by Jeffrey Pahule, Sage Bordenave, Rilee Whitehouse, Bryant Bell, Colin Kirby and Isabel Barnes. Thomas Vo set the fast time of 12.276. Barnes and Hailey Wood were the 10 lap heat race winners, and Austin Wood picked up six lap Trophy Dash honors.

Brody Rubio won the 20 lap Junior Sprint Main Event. Rubio had the lead from the start, and Hayden Stepps settled into second early on. On the ninth lap, point leader Michaela Tatoole passed Stepps for the second position, but Rubio held a half-lap advantage over Tatoole by the time the checkered flag flew. Stepps settled for third, followed by Peyton Whitehouse, Ryder Byrd, Aubrey Patterson and Cynric Vo. Rubio had the fastest lap of 13.411, but Tatoole picked up the 10 lap heat race and four lap Trophy Dash wins.

Racing returns on September 28th with a full compliment of Micro Sprint action once again. For further information, go to www.dixonspeedway.net.