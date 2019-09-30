Boswell, Massey, Yawnick Win At Siskiyou Speedway

Yreka, CA…September 28…Colt Boswell won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event Saturday night at Siskiyou Golden Speedway. This was his first win of the season. The Speedway has entered the postseason with a string of special Saturday night shows that will happen all the way through October. A small, but competitive field turned out to put on a show for the fans. After finishing second to Randy Wright in the eight lap heat race, Colt Boswell turned the tables on Wright and charged into the Main Event lead. Mitch Henson moved into the battle and would score a second place finish behind this season’s third-ranked driver. Wright settled for third ahead of Ryder Boswell and Rich McCoy.

The fans got a special treat as five Late Model competitors came to Yreka to put on a show for them. Eric Massey picked up his first career 20 lap Late Model feature win. Massey was a double winner as he also won the eight lap heat race. He was chased across the finish line in the Main Event by his father, Cliff Massey. Past Late Model Lites competitor Nick Camus came out of retirement to make his Late Model debut in a third place finish ahead of Dustin Knight and Rich McCoy.

Marilyn Yawnick celebrated her Jefferson State Jalopy championship in style by winning the 20 lap Main Event for that class. She also won the eight lap heat race. The three-time Mini Stock champion held off new Mini Stock champion Mike Whitaker to win that division’s Main Event. Then, she jumped into one of the Jalopies and outran JJ Smith for the feature win. Karl Bernstein settled for third, followed by Michael Colson.

Next Saturday night will be couples night at the speedway as the Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stocks are scheduled to appear along with the Mini Stocks. Promoter Kevin Barba has put out a standing invitation for drivers in other divisions. If they bring enough cars they can put on a race, or they can come out and hot lap their cars. For further information, go to the Siskiyou Golden Speedway Facebook page or www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com.