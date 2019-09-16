Blurton wins URSS vs DCRP Soderberg Memorial

Quinter’s Zach Blurton made the most of his first outing aboard Jeff Stefonick’s J&K Trucking No. 11c Sprint Car as he took his first win of the season and capped his third consecutive URSS Championship Saturday night as the POWRi Lucas Oil United Rebel Sprint Series brought to you by Mel Hambelton Racing met the DCRP sprints during the 7th running of the Jerry Soderberg Memorial at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, KS. It was Blurton’s third Soderberg win and second in a row.

Blurton gunned into the lead from the pole position and led throughout to finish off his URSS championship campaign. Blurton kept Luke Cranston at bay all the way as Ness City native Cranston finished off his 2019 DCRP Sprint Car championship aboard the Myers-powered Mid-America Millwright No. 49x Schnee.

Behind the lead duo, several drivers held down the show position along the way including Ty Williams in the early going and then Taylor Velasquez briefly before Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens took command of the position at the midway point and held it the rest of the way.

In his first DCRP start since a grinding crash on May 4, Colorado’s Buddy Tubbs climbed from tenth to capture fourth with Jordan Knight rounding out the top five. Ray Seemann raced from 14th to sixth, and taking the Keizer Wheels Hard Charger Award, with Steven Richardson, Aric Sooter, J.D. Johnson and Jeremy Huish completing the top ten.

The feature event was interrupted twice by red flag stoppages. The first occurred when early contender Ty Williams got upside down after a dozen laps with the other flying two circuits later when Jed Werner got upside down in a melee that also eliminated Kade Hagans, Brian Herbert and Kris Moore.

Williams, Hagans and Cranston topped heat race action with Herbert wining the “B” Main.

Dodge City Raceway Park – Seventh Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship Night

September 14, 2019 Results:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 911-Ty Williams, 2. 10-Jordan Knight, 3. 9d-Lance Davis, 4. 11c-Zach Blurton, 5. 0-Steven Richardson, 6. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 7. 98-J.D. Johnson, 8. 13-Alexander Ort, 9. 24-Cody Hays.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 17x-Kade Hagans, 2. 224-Aric Sooter, 3. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 4. 50-Jed Werner, 5. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 6. 97-Brian Herbert, 7. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 8. 1x-Cody Lampe, 9. 29-Dalton Webb.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 49x-Luke Cranston, 2. 48-Jake Martens, 3. 95-Buddy Tubbs, 4. 49-Kris Moore, 5. 72-Ray Seemann, 6. 11k-Tyler Knight, 7. 17-Todd Plemons, 8. 74v-Howard Van Dyke.

“B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 97-Brian Herbert, 2. 72-Ray Seemann, 3. 98-J.D. Johnson, 4. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 5. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 6. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 7. 11k-Tyler Knight, 8. 13-Alexander Ort, 9. 17-Todd Plemons, 10. 29-Dalton Webb, 11. 74v-Howard Van Dyke, 12. 24-Cody Hays, 13. 9d-Lance Davis, 14. 1x-Cody Lampe (DNS).

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 11c-Zach Blurton, 2. 49x-Luke Cranston, 3. 48-Jake Martens, 4. 95-Buddy Tubbs, 5. 10-Jordan Knight, 6. 72-Ray Seemann, 7. 0-Steven Richardson, 8. 224-Aric Sooter, 9. 98-J.D. Johnson, 10. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 11. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 12. 11k-Tyler Knight, 13. 13-Alexander Ort, 14. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 15. 17x-Kade Hagans, 16. 97-Brian Herbert, 17. 50-Jed Werner, 18.49-Kris Moore, 19. 911-Ty Williams, 20. 51r-Ross Essenburg.