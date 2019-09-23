Austin Williams Grabs Perris “Glenn Howard Memorial” Victory

PERRIS, CA – SEPTEMBER 21, 2019… Charging from ninth, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) took the lead from “The Demon” Damion Gardner on the 22nd lap and claimed the “12th Annual Glenn Howard Memorial” at Perris Auto Speedway. Driving Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams claimed a hard fought main event and scored his ninth career AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory. Jake Swanson, fast qualifier Gardner, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, and Brody Roa rounded out the top-five drivers.

Matt Stewart earned the Specialty Fasteners Hard Charger Award with a seventeenth to seventh place run. Chris Bonneau claimed the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish in the feature.

Earlier in the program, Gardner posted his 90th career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award with a time of 16.269 over the 21-car roster.

The night’s 10-lap heat race victories went to Gardner (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), Swanson (Circle Track Performance / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat), and R.J. Johnson (Saldana Racing Products / ButlerBuilt Seats Third Heat).

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will travel to Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley Arizona on Saturday, September 28th, for the “Hall of Fame Classic” with the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 21, 2019 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “12th Annual Glenn Howard Classic”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.269; 2. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-16.522; 3. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-16.563; 4. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-16.656; 5. Brody Roa, 42, Cheney-16.705; 6. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.748; 7. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.761; 8. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-16.793; 9. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-16.830; 10. Trent Williams, 52V, Williams-16.863; 11. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-16.933; 12. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-17.067; 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.088; 14. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.101; 15. Bill Rose, 6, Rose/Miller-17.287; 16. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-17.299; 17. Matt Stewart, 55, Everhart-17.437; 18. Eric Englert, 35, Englert-17.797; 19. Chris Tramel, 58, Everhart-17.954; 20. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-23.700; 21. Will Perkins, 50P, Perkins-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. C.Williams, 3. Tafoya, 4. Mitchell, 5. T.Williams, 6. Hix, 7. Tramel. 2:53.03.

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. Roa, 3. Stewart, 4. Timmons, 5. Sweeney, 6. Gansen, 7. McCarthy. 2:54.28.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / BUTLERBUILT SEATS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Johnson, 2. A.Williams, 3. Malcolm, 4. Rose, 5. Englert, 6. Bonneau, 7. Perkins. 2:58.16.

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Austin Williams (9), 2. Jake Swanson (5), 3. Damion Gardner (6), 4. Tommy Malcolm (1), 5. Brody Roa (2), 6. Chris Gansen (8), 7. Matt Stewart (17), 8. Bill Rose (15), 9. Trent Williams (10), 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (13), 11. Matt McCarthy (14), 12. Verne Sweeney (11), 13. Chris Bonneau (12), 14. Eric Englert (18), 15. Steve Hix (16), 16. Chris Tramel (19), 17. R.J. Johnson (4), 18. Cody Williams (7), 19. Ryan Timmons (20), 20. Matt Mitchell (3), 21. Will Perkins (21). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Malcolm, Lap 4 Roa, Laps 5-8 Malcolm, Laps 9-10 Johnson, Laps 11-21 Gardner, Laps 22-30 A.Williams.

SPECIALTY FASTENERS HARD CHARGER: Matt Stewart (17th to 7th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Chris Bonneau

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Gardner-1142, 2-A.Williams-1083, 3-Roa-1063, 4-Swanson-975, 5-Gansen-757, 6-Malcolm-666, 7-McCarthy-608, 8-Charles Davis Jr.-592, 9-Danny Faria Jr.-583, 10-Tafoya-549.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: September 28 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – “Hall of Fame Classic” – co-sanctioned with Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars