Austin Hill Cruses To Victory in World of Westgate 200

photo credit: Ron Olds

Austin Hill picked up his 3rd win of the season but more importantly Hill will advance to the round of 6 drivers competing for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series Championship. Hill would overtake race leader Ross Chastain will 11 laps remaining in the Annual World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and cruse to a comfortable lead of 2.116 seconds ahead of Chastain. This was an eliminations race for the truck series the remaining Round of 6 joining Hill are Chastain, defending series champion Brett Moffitt, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum and Matt Crafton.

Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 19

Race Results for the 23rd Annual World of Westgate 200 – Friday, September 13, 2019

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – 1.5 – Mile Paved

1 – Austin Hill

2 – Ross Chastain

3 – Christian Eckes

4 – Sheldon Creed

5 – Todd Gilliland

6 – Brennan Poole

7 – Brett Moffitt

8 – Ben Rhodes

9 – Harrison Burton

10 – Dylan Lupton

11 – Tyler Ankrum

12 – Anthony Alfredo

13 – Anthony Mrakovich

14 – Jordan Anderson

15 – Gus Dean

16 – Codie Rohrbaugh

17 – Austin Wayne Self

18 – Spencer Davis

19 – Stewart Friesen

20 – Spencer Boyd

21 – Colin Garrett

22 – Angela Ruch

23 – Justin Johnson

24 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

25 – Natalie Decker

26 – Tyler Dippel

27 – Derek Kraus

28 – Mason Massey

29 – Johnny Sauter

30 – Matt Crafton

31 – Grant Enfinger

32 – John H. Nemechek

