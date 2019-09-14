Austin Hill Cruses To Victory in World of Westgate 200

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
Austin Hill picked up his 3rd win of the season but more importantly Hill will advance to the round of 6 drivers competing for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series Championship. Hill would overtake race leader Ross Chastain will 11 laps remaining in the Annual World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and cruse to a comfortable lead of 2.116 seconds ahead of Chastain. This was an eliminations race for the truck series the remaining Round of 6 joining Hill are Chastain, defending series champion Brett Moffitt, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum and Matt Crafton.
Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 19
Race Results for the 23rd Annual World of Westgate 200 – Friday, September 13, 2019
Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – 1.5 – Mile Paved
1 – Austin Hill
2 – Ross Chastain
3 – Christian Eckes
4 – Sheldon Creed
5 – Todd Gilliland
6 – Brennan Poole
7 – Brett Moffitt
8 – Ben Rhodes
9 – Harrison Burton
10 – Dylan Lupton
11 – Tyler Ankrum
12 – Anthony Alfredo
13 – Anthony Mrakovich
14 – Jordan Anderson
15 – Gus Dean
16 – Codie Rohrbaugh
17 – Austin Wayne Self
18 – Spencer Davis
19 – Stewart Friesen
20 – Spencer Boyd
21 – Colin Garrett
22 – Angela Ruch
23 – Justin Johnson
24 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
25 – Natalie Decker
26 – Tyler Dippel
27 – Derek Kraus
28 – Mason Massey
29 – Johnny Sauter
30 – Matt Crafton
31 – Grant Enfinger
32 – John H. Nemechek
