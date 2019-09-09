(09-07-2019 Dacono CO) On the final night of points racing for the Late Models, Grand American Modified, Pure Stocks, and Figure 8s Dan Alamaa and Clint Schubert dominated their respective classes taking huge wins in the Late Models and GAMs. In the Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks Matt Hill won his first ever feature event while Justin McKeachie ran a near perfect race to win the Figure 8 feature.

Galitz Transportation Late Models

Colorado Spring’s Dan Alamaa came “oh so close” to winning one or both of last week’s Late Model double header over the Labor Day weekend. Dan made up for that this week during the Whelen Engineering First Responders Night as he dominated the feature event leading every single lap from green to checkers.

At the end of the race Alamaa had a straightaway lead over his next closest competitor #31 Derek Smith. Smith had to come from the 3rd row to challenge Alamaa and by the time he moved into 2nd place Alamaa had checked out and was way out front. Smith did his best to catch the leader but Alamaa was fast and smooth as he cruised to what seemed like an easy win.

The best battle on the track was for 3rd place between #76 Chad Cowen and #24 Eric Bowers a battle which Cowen would ultimately win to secure 3rd place.

Alamaa’s win shook up the championship point standings going into the final race at the end of the month. David Hondel dropped from 1st to 3rd in points and now Alamaa leads Derek Smith by just a single point heading into the final race Saturday September 28th.

FEATURE: #8 Dan Alamaa

FAST DASH: #31 Derek Smith

DASH: #10 Rick Fierro

QUICK TIME: 16.837 #31 Derek Smith

SUNOCO Grand American Modifieds

The Grand American Modified feature event had an ominous start when #720 Zac Maroni and #37 Landon Birney crashed in turn 4 before the drop of the green flag. After the cleanup the race finally got started and Birney battled #32 Joseph Andrade for the lead for several laps. An early caution forced a double-file restart and that’s when #59 Charlie Wilson and #44s Clint Schubert moved into the top two spots.

After yet another restart it was Schubert who bolted out front and then set sail building a huge lead on the field.

Not even the two Vecchiarelli cars could catch Schubert who was determined to stay well out front which is exactly what he did. At the checkered flag it was Schubert taking the big win and Wilson snagging the runner-up spot. Ed and Eddie Vecchiarelli took home 3rd and 4th while #66 John Seely was the final car in the top 5.

The Grand American Modifieds have only one race left in 2019 which is Saturday September 28th on Championship night.

FEATURE: #44s Clint Schubert

DASH: #44s Clint Schubert

QUICK TIME: 16.494 #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli

Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks

On the very first lap of the Lincoln Tech Pure Stock feature disaster struck at the front of the field when several leaders spun and crashed down the back-straight collecting a few other cars as the field scrambled to make their way past the incident.

While many cars suffered damage only the #8a Austin Richards and #20 Tanner Faatz could not continue and were towed to the pits.

After things were cleaned up and the race resumed #82 Justin Karroll took the lead with #99JR hot on his tail. Raley would use the inside line to take the lead and #60PS Matt Hill followed to grab 2nd place. Karroll tried to hold off the field and not lose any more positions but got tangled with the #41G of Topher Galvin and crashed in turn 4.

On the restart Matt Hill took the lead while Raley was shuffled back several spots.

With just 5 laps to go the top five cars ran nose to tail thrilling the fans. #21w Jamie Ward was doing all he could to make a move for the lead but Hill was just too fast up front and eventually took the win which was Hill’s first ever at CNS.

The Pure Stocks return to action on Championship night Saturday September 28th.

FEATURE: #60PS Matt Hill

FAST DASH: #99JR Ryan Raley Jr.

DASH: #41g Topher Galvin

QUICK TIME: 19.851 #21w Jamie Ward

Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s

Justin McKeachie started in 8th place in the Elite Diesel Service Figure 8 main event but worked his way to the front and took the lead from #8 Brian McCartney with 15 laps to go.

McKeachie built a substantial lead on the field until the Wall brothers of Jared and Jereme began to give pressure for the top spot as the race entered the final stage.

Justin ran a marvelous race keeping the 52 and 15 at bay going on to win his 2nd feature event of 2019. Behind McKeachie it was Jared and Jereme Wall in 2nd and 3rd and Harry Livermore Jr. coming home in the 4th spot. The final car in the top 5 was #9 Brent Cave.

The Figure 8s final race is Championship night on Saturday September 21st.

FEATURE: #50 Justin McKeachie

FAST DASH: #52 Jared Wall

DASH: #25 Phil Taylor

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

2. 31 Derek Smith Mead

3. 76 Chad Cowan

4. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs

5. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

6. 10 Rick Fierro (R) Cheyenne

7. 3 Wade Grove Thornton

8. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton

9. 9 Brent Cave Brighton

10. 07 David Hondel Cheyenne

11. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

12. 18 John Delaney Bradford PA

13. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

14. 50 Justin McKeachie

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 44S Clint Schubert

2. 59 Charles Wilson Penrose

3. 18 Ed Vecchirelli

4. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli

5. 66 John Seely Parker

6. 37 Landon Birney (R) Cheyenne

7. 99 Kyle Rayburn Pueblo West

8. 32 Joseph Andrade (R) Colorado Springs

9. 43B Lizzy Beierle Ft. Lupton

10. 4 Marcus Kelly (R) Cheyenne

11. 720 Zac Maroni Pueblo West

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 60PS Matt Hill Brighton

2. 21W Jamie Ward Denver

3. 4 Brian Galvin Jr Byers

4. 99JR Ryan Raley Jr Bennett

5. 88 Jacob Poole Evans

6. 41G Topher Galvin Byers

7. 02 Chan Raley Bennett

8. 33 Alex Krivocheev (R) Wheatridge

9. 38C Colton Green

10. 23A Alyssa Salazar (R) Arvada

11. 82 Justin Karrol

12. 34 Ronald Johnson (R) Wheatridge

13. 20 Tanner Faatz (R) Windsor

14. 8A Austin Richards Arvada

DNS 86 Dylan Gault Colorado Springs

DNS 13S Isaac Slinker Eaton

DQ 11 Chandron Denman Commerce City

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 50 Justin Mckeachie

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

4. 17 Harry Livermore Jr Denver

5. 9 Brent Cave Brighton

6. 25 Phil Taylor

7. 7 Daniel Wood

8. 2 Jeremy Jackson Denver

9. 18 Dennis Stepanich III (R) Thornton

10. 88 Thomas Huffman Littleton

11. 8 Brian McCartney Colorado Springs

12. 4 Isaac Martinez