(08-03-2019 Dacono CO) On a gorgeous Colorado Summer evening the Pro Trucks returned for the 1st time in 8 weeks to put on a thrilling feature event that had the entire crowd on the edge of their seats. It was the Elite Diesel Service Vintage Oval racing Night at CNS that also featured the Pure Stocks, Legend Cars, Figure 8s, Circle Drags and a fantastic display of vintage race cars courtesy of the Colorado Vintage Oval racers club.
Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks
The Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks have had a tough season due to suffering several rained out events therefore they really haven’t had that much track time. But on this night the weather was perfect and the drivers were chomping at the bit to get some action in on the track.
Starting off the night #22 Brian Yackey looked like the truck to beat setting quick time and winning the fast dash. #9 Curtis Heldenbrand was victorious in the other dash race setting up and great feature event lineup.
However it was #43 Kody Vanderwal who flexed his muscle early jumping out to a huge lead on the field. Yackey was trying to find his way to the front but was in a heated battle with #5w Troy Witthar and #7 Adam Deines.
After Yackey got by Witthar and Deines he began to reel in Vanderwal for the lead but had a lot of ground to make up. To his advantage a caution came out that allowed him to restart right next to the 43.
Vanderwal wisely chose the outside lane on the restart and was masterfully holding off Yackey for the lead as the two trucks ran side by side lap after lap.
With just 5 laps to go the 43 and the 22 were still side by side thrilling the CNS faithful. It was literally either drivers race and coming out of the final corner the two trucks drag raced to the finish with Vanderwal edging out Yackey by mere feet for the thrilling victory. It was Vanderwal’s 3rd win of the season who is locked in an intense battle for the points lead with Yackey.
Behind Vanderwal and Yackey it was Deines, Witthar, and Heldenbrand.
The Pro Trucks return to action Saturday August 24th.
FEATURE: #43 Kody Vanderwal
FAST DASH: #22 Brian Yackey
DASH: #9 Curtis Heldenbrand
QUICK TIME: #22 Brian Yackey 16.946
Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks
Justin Karrol in the blue #82 Lincoln Tech Pure Stock was not going to be denied as he swept the night’s events taking the feature, fast dash, and setting quicktime. Karrol started on the front row outside #7 David Robinson whom he would battle for the lead with during the first portion of the race. Robinson would eventually struggle with technical problems and finish well back in the field.
Several other drivers took their shot at Karrol including #88 Jacob Poole, #41g Topher Galvin and finally #99JR Ryan Raley Jr who came from his 13th starting spot to challenge for the lead in the final laps. But no one had enough to sneak by Karrol who won his 3rd feature event of 2019.
The Pure Stocks will not be back in action until the Labor Day race on August 31st.
FEATURE: #82 Justin Karrol
FAST DASH: #82 Justin Karrol
DASH: #99JR Ryan Raley Jr.
QUICK TIME: #82 Justin Karrol 19.906
Elite V Twin Legend Cars
29 Legend Cars took the green flag for the Elite V Twin feature event as #30 Darrell J Stewart and #66 Kyle Clegg jumped out to an early lead. It was only a couple laps before the leaders were already navigating lapped traffic. After a short caution flag Clegg bobbled on the restart and lost 5 spots on the track while #15 Danny Medina used it to his advantage and stole the lead from Stewart.
A few laps later there was a red flag cleanup for #88 Paul Himler’s misfortune and the top 5 cars were Medina, Clegg, Ryan Jones, Stewart, and Scheidemantle.
After the restart it was clear that Medina had saved his best for last and was holding off Clegg with laps winding down. Yet on the final corner of the final lap Medina drifted up a bit high and Clegg stayed low cruising right by the 15 to take the shocking win.
The victory was Clegg’s 3rd feature win of the season, Medina settled for 2nd place, #21 Ryan Jones was 3rd, #98 Brent Scheidemantle took 4th and Darrell J Stewart grabbed the final spot in the top 5.
The Legend Cars return to action on Saturday August 17th.
FEATURE: #66 Kyle Clegg
FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg
DASH: #3 Wayne Barlock Jr.
DASH: #9 Terry McBride
QUICK TIME: #16 Travis Roe 18.301
Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s
#50 Justin McKeachie and #2 Jeremy Jackson paced the field for the start of the Elite Diesel Service Figure 8 feature event. When the green flag dropped these two drivers began to battle on the track for the lead with McKeachie maintaining the top spot. The Wall bothers were having their own battle for 3rd spot and slowly working their way to the front.
After the halfway point in the race both Jereme and Jared slipped by Jackson and set their sights on the 50 car.
All eyes were on the X as #88 Thomas Huffman was thrilling the crowd as he shot the gap several times missing other cars by mere inches. As the crowd groaned with excitement from the action in the X Jereme Wall was making his move for the lead and slipped by McKeachie to take the top spot. The 15 car then set sail to take yet another checkered flag adding to his massive collection of trophies.
McKeachie settled for 2nd, Jared Wall crossed the line 3rd, Jackson was 4th and #17 Harry Livermore Jr. was the final car in the top 5.
The Figure 8s return to action on Saturday August 24th.
FEATURE: #15 Jereme Wall
FAST DASH: #15 Jereme Wall
DASH: #23 Mike Wolfe Jr.
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Pro Trucks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle
2. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley
3. 7 Adam Deines
4. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada
5. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand
6. 33 Tyler Davis
7. 05 Nick Cooper (R)
8. 21 Chris Nelson (R)
9. 3c Cassidy Hinds Arvada
10. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster
11. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor
12. 05W Tyler Wiggans
13. 71 Timothy DuVall Denver
Legend Cars
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster
2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs
3. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada
4. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Brighton
5. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada
6. 27 Ray Oakley Conifer
7. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada
8. 16 Travis Roe Thornton
9. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton
10. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada
11. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver
12. 00 Chris Saykally Denver
13. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada
14. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster
15. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster
16. 53 Ryan Scott Colorado Springs
17. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada
18. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood
19. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne
20. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater
21. 43 Robert Sears Firestone
22. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster
23. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge
24. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada
25. 99 Trent Dedric
26. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie
27. 31 Kurt Brookhart
28. 88 Paul Himler Erie
DQ 75 Austin Hackenberg (R) Denver
Pure Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 82 Justin Karrol
2. 99JR Ryan Raley Jr Bennett
3. 60PS Matt Hill Brighton
4. 41G Topher Galvin Byers
5. 88 Jacob Poole Evans
6. 21W Jamie Ward Denver
7. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver
8. 4 Brian Galvin Jr Byers
9. 02 Chan Raley Bennett
10. 18 Keanna Weber Denver
11. 13S Isaac Slinker Eaton
12. 86 Dylan Gault Colorado Springs
13. 7 David Robinson Johnstown
14. 52 Chad Sutherland Commerce City
15. 2 Neil Davis (R) Brighton
16. 38C Colton Green
17. 8A Austin Richards Arvada
18. 33 Alex Krivocheev (R) Wheatridge
19. 34 Ronald Johnson (R) Wheatridge
20. 22 James Hill Brighton
21. 23G Mike Gallo Loveland
22. 11 Chandron Denman Commerce City
23. 7X Dustin Camp
24. 1NE Alexis Charette (R) Aurora
Figure 8s
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City
2. 50 Justin Mckeachie
3. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City
4. 2 Jeremy Jackson Denver
5. 17 Harry Livermore Jr Denver
6. 7 Daniel Wood
7. 23 Michael Wolfe Thornton
8. 25 Phil Taylor
9. 8 Brian McCartney Colorado Springs
10. 88 Thomas Huffman Littleton
11. 9 Brent Cave Brighton
12. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Thornton
13. 18 Dennis Stepanich III (R) Thornton
14. 5 Curtis Chavez Loveland