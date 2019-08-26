Swank, Miranda Win Antioch Speedway Races

Antioch, CA…August 24… Cameron Swank won the 20 lap All Star Racing Series B Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Swank currently leads all rookies in the standings, and this was the first win of the season for the 2017 Hobby Stock champion. He started up on the front row with reigning champion Trevor Clymens in the second row and previous winner Tommy Fraser back in tenth. Clymens was there to provide the pressure on Swank as Fraser steadily worked his way through the pack up to third. However, Swank drove a good race and scored the well earned victory ahead of Trevor Clymens, Fraser, Tommy Clymens Jr and Ty Bickford.

Alan Miranda won the 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. This was his first win of the season. The race was shaken up early on when outside front row starter Dan Gonderman, point leader Shannon Newton and Jeff Scotto were eliminated before one lap could be completed. Past division championship runner-up Marcus Smith was making his first start of the season and had the pole, but Miranda would win the battle with Smith to score the victory. 2015 champion Kyle Bakkie finished third, followed by Rick Panfili and Keith Calvino.

Josh Leach won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Even having to start back in 10th as the previous winner, Leach worked his way very quickly to the front of the pack and would get his fifth win. Incoming point leader Chris Sorensen had his worst night of season as he was eliminated early. Dalton Jewell had the outside front row start as he was looking to get his first win. Though Jewell led several laps, Leach eventually made his winning pass and went on to victory. Jewell settled for second, and Breanna Troen gained more points on Sorensen with a solid third place finish. Heat race winner Ken Johns and Will Buirch rounded out the Top 5.

Jimmy Robbins won the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. Robbins is a past Super Hobby Stock and Figured 8 champion at the speedway, but this was his first ever win in this division. After winning the heat race, Robbins had the pole for the Main Event. Robbins had to contend with point leader Kimo Oreta throughout the race, but he would prevail at the checkered flag. John Evans finished third ahead of Michael Burch.

Racing resumes with an exciting five division lineup this Saturday night. The DIRTcar Late Models and A Modifieds will be back along with the Wingless Spec Sprints, B Modifieds and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

Unofficial Race Results

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Nick Caughman Jr, Tommy Fraser. Main Event (20 laps)-Cameron Swank, Trevor Clymens, Tommy Fraser, Tommy Clymens Jr, Ty Bickford, Kevin Brown, Chuck Golden, Adam Coonfield, James Graeselle, Nick Caughman Jr.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Marcus Smith, Shannon Newton. Main Event (20 laps)-Alan Miranda, Marcus Smith, Kyle Bakkie, Rick Panfili, Keith Calvino, Mackenzie Newton, Jeff Scotto, Shannon Newton, Dan Gonderman.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Ken Johns, Chris Sorensen. Main Event (20 laps)-Josh Leach, Dalton Jewell, Breanna Troen, Ken Jones, Will Buirch, Tyler Henrickson, Judy Arth, Lori Brown, Jacob Mallet Jr, Dustin Himes.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winner (6 laps)-Jimmy Robbins. Main Event (20 laps)-Jimmy Robbins, Kimo Oreta, John Evans, Michael Burch, Chad Hammer DNS.