MERIDIAN, Idaho—A raucous crowd of over 4,000 gathered at Meridian Speedway Saturday, August 3, for Eve of Destruction 11. The PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds, Factory Motor Parts Mini Stocks, Mulder Engineered Junior Late Models, Project Filter Pro-4s, Firehouse Pub and Grill Bombers, and Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets provided a night full of racing thills, while car jumps, weaponized watermelons, and trashed travel trailers provided the spills that have made the annual Eve of Destruction the must-see event of the speedway season.

The PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds kicked off main event action with the first of two twin 30 lap features. On the break pole sitter Dave Wurtz overpowered Mike Davis to take the lead in his Pegasus Towing, HazTech Drilling machine. An early caution flag slowed the field and allowed Shelby Stroebel to gain the inside line on his championship rival, Kuna, Idaho driver Wyatt King.

The green flag waved and Stroebel sliced his way through traffic and into the lead on lap five while King struggled to pilot his Major Tire and Hitch, YMC Mechanical racer around Brendon Fries’ Boise boys Transportation, ATS Inland machine. A late caution flag brought King to Stroebel’s bumper, but the Meridian, Idaho racer was too strong and Stroebel flashed across the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe first.

After mechanical issues sidelined him early in the PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds’ first feature, Kuna, Idaho racer Casey Tillman started on pole for the division’s second main event. When the green flag dropped Tillman wheeled his Ready Made Plastic Trays, Taylor Made racer to a half-lap lead while Stroebel and King searched for a way through slower traffic. Stroebel navigated his Trinity Construction, Canyon Windshield car to clear race track first, but couldn’t track down Tillman, who cruised to the second main event victory to keep his title hopes alive.

A late-race tangle between championship contenders Jordan Harris and Kenny Chandler opened the door for Payette, Idaho’s Travis Pavlacky to claim his first Project Filter Pro-4 victory of the season. Ryan Bailey brought his entry home second, ahead of a resurgent Chandler.

Utah racer Justin Carson overpowered the Factory Motor Parts Mini Stock field en route to the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle.

Rusty Houpt topped Jody Moen to claim the Mulder Engineered Junior Late Model main event victory in his Boise Spring Works, Drip Catchers LLC machine.

Morgan Trammell survived a brutal 12 lap Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets main event to park his Touchdown Automotive, Trammell Construction entry in the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle, while James Sheets took home the Firehouse Pub and Grill Bombers feature flag.

Kasey Henstock piloted his Top Wrench Repair, Jay’s Mobile machine across the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe first to win the Tow Mater Reverse Figure 8 Race.

Local stuntmen Chuck Youngblood and Jamo Stephenson jumped first through fire, then through a 36-foot trailer aboard their Blues Brothers-themed machine. Though ablaze due to a ruptured fuel tank, the pair exited their battered car safely as the Neil Alan Fine Jewelry Safety Crew soon had the blaze extinguished.

The Gauntlet made only six of its required eight laps before Trenton Wilson and a host of other Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets and Firehouse Pub and Grill Bombers pinned the rogue van in turn one.

Casey Tillman, aboard the legendary Pick Up Man, smashed and crashed his way to the World Famous KOA Trailer Race of Destruction victory with the remnants of the Blues Brothers trailer in tow.

Meridian Speedway beats the heat this Saturday, August 10, with the debut of its Hot August Nights promotion. Along with a one-hour delay in gate opening, 5:45 p.m. instead of 4:45 p.m., and a green flag time of 7:30 p.m., select Keystone Light products are just $2 while supplies last. The NAPA Auto Parts Big 5 Late Models take on the Jeff Russell Road to Recovery 85, while the Coors Super Stocks, Factory Motor Parts Mini Stocks, and Junior Stingers race for the Constructions Services and Repair Feature Flags. Plus, Saturday night features a Hungry Onion Bike Race for Kids. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, with qualifying at 6:30 and racing action at 7:30 p.m. General admission is just $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military members, $7 for kids 7-11, and free for kids 6 and under. We’ll see you this Saturday, August 10, for $2 Keystone Light Night under the big yellow water tower at your NASCAR Home Track, Meridian Speedway.