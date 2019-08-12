Stone, Lesser, Wood Win At Dixon Speedway

Dixon, CA…Austin Stone won the 25 lap Wingless Micro Sprint Main Event Saturday night at Dixon Speedway. Stone trailed Danny Carroll for five laps before moving by to take the lead. Stone set a good pace during the final 20 laps to score the victory ahead of Carroll. Austin Torgerson was a close third, followed by Robbie Lewis, Blake Parmley, Chris Parmley, Nate Wait, Theron Smith, Jeremy Chapman and Brett Irvine.

The Wingless Micros had a strong 31 car turn out, and Lewis set the quickest time on the 1/5 mile dirt oval with a lap of 10.796, beating the 10.971 effort of Stone. Danny Carroll won the 10 lap Trophy Dash ahead of Stone, and the 10 lap heat race wins were earned by Torgerson, Tommy Carroll, Danny Carroll and Josh Hurley. Randy Sims won the 12 lap B Main ahead of Fabian Fernandez, Louie Laspina and Matt Santana.

Ethan Lesser won the 25 lap Super 600 Main Event. Lesser had the pole for the race and led every lap in victory. Cody Gray ran second early, but he briefly lost the position to recent Orland winner Jessica McManus on lap nine. Gray regained the position a lap later and again lost the position on lap 21 to Blake Bower. Unfortunately for Bower, mechanical issues ended his race moments later, giving the second place finish to Gray, followed by Colton Huelsmann, McManus, Frank Camacho II, Hayden Saitch, Todd Job, Michael Torres, Bower and Tony Alosi. Bower was the quickest of 17 qualifiers with a 10.758 effort, and Lesser won the six lap Trophy Dash. Eight lap heat race wins went to Gray and Lesser.

Hailey Wood picked up the win in the 20 lap Restricted Micro Main Event. Wood took the lead from the start and rapidly pulled away from point leader Jeffrey Pahule to win by a straightaway at the checkered flag. Pahule settled for second, followed by Ashton Torgerson, Matthew Tatoole, Jackson Kohler, Austin Taborski, Rylee Whitehouse, Logan Penman, Austin Wood and David Camacho. Torgerson outqualified 13 others with a lap of 11.178. Kohler won the six lap Trophy Dash with 10 lap heat races were won by Torgerson and Kohler.

Hayden Stepps won the 20 lap Jr Sprint Main Event ahead of point leader McKayla Tatoole, Peyton Whitehouse and Cynric Vo. Tatoole set the quick time of 13.635. Stepps won the four lap Trophy Dash, and Tatoole picked up the ten lap heat race win.