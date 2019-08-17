Starting Line Up – Bristol

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Denny Hamlin will lead the other 38 drivers to green after qualifying for the pole position for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway with speed of 129.230mph for his 1st pole of 2019,
Starting Line Up
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
59th Annual Bass Pro Shops NRA Night
Bristol Motor Speedway
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Kyle Larson
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Kurt Busch
5 – Aric Almirola
6 – Chase Elliot
7 – Matt DiBenedetto
8 – Kevin Harvick
9 – Erik Jones
10 – Alex Bowman
11 – Joey Logano
12 – Ryan Blaney
13 – Brad Keselowski
14 – Ryan Newman
15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
16 – David Ragan
17 – Daniel Hemrick
18 – Daniel Suarez
19 – Austin Dillon
20 – Clint Bowyer
21 – William Byron
22 – Bubba Wallace
23 – Ryan Preece
24 – Ty Dillon
25 – Paul Menard
26 – Corey Lajoie
27 – Matt Tifft
28 – Michael McDowell
29 – Chris Buescher
30 – Jimmie Johnson
31 – Kyle Busch
32 – Landon Cassill
33 – BJ McLeod
34 – Quin Houff
35 – Josh Bilicki
36 – JJ Yeley
37 – Reed Sorenson
38 – Kyle Weatherman
39 – Ross Chastain
