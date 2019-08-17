Starting Line Up – Bristol

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Denny Hamlin will lead the other 38 drivers to green after qualifying for the pole position for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway with speed of 129.230mph for his 1st pole of 2019,

Starting Line Up

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

59th Annual Bass Pro Shops NRA Night

Bristol Motor Speedway

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Kyle Larson

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Kurt Busch

5 – Aric Almirola

6 – Chase Elliot

7 – Matt DiBenedetto

8 – Kevin Harvick

9 – Erik Jones

10 – Alex Bowman

11 – Joey Logano

12 – Ryan Blaney

13 – Brad Keselowski

14 – Ryan Newman

15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

16 – David Ragan

17 – Daniel Hemrick

18 – Daniel Suarez

19 – Austin Dillon

20 – Clint Bowyer

21 – William Byron

22 – Bubba Wallace

23 – Ryan Preece

24 – Ty Dillon

25 – Paul Menard

26 – Corey Lajoie

27 – Matt Tifft

28 – Michael McDowell

29 – Chris Buescher

30 – Jimmie Johnson

31 – Kyle Busch

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – BJ McLeod

34 – Quin Houff

35 – Josh Bilicki

36 – JJ Yeley

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Kyle Weatherman

39 – Ross Chastain

