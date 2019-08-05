Robinson Wins Sprint Car Challenge Race At Merced Speedway

Merced, CA…August 3…Jodie Robinson won the 30 lap Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour, presented by Abreu Vineyards, Main Event Saturday night at Merced Speedway. This was the first win for the 16 year old competitor, and she led all the way from the pole position. Early on, Robinson was being challenge by DJ Netto. Netto actually made a move for the lead, only to see it negated due to an early yellow flag and the no racing to the yellow rule. Robinson continued to lead the way on the restart, and Justyn Cox made his way into second. Robinson drove a flawless race for a well earned victory with Cox settling for second. Point leader Kyle Hirst finished third, followed by Netto, Kaleb Montgomery, Sean Becker, Ryan Bernal, Mitchell Faccinto, Tucker Worth and Chico point leader Kyle Offill.

The Sprint Cars brought an impressive 34 car field for the show, and Robinson set herself up for the pole position by winning the eight lap Trophy Dash ahead of Cox. 10 lap heat race wins were earned by Netto, Hirst, Zane Blanchard and Tim Kaeding. The 15 lap B Main was won by Bradley Terrell ahead of DJ Freitas, Brendan Warmerdam and Sean Watts.

Shawn DePriest won the 15 lap Mini Stock Main Event. This was his third win of the season. Hanford star Gene Glover led some laps before DePriest overtook him and went on to victory. Heat race winner Glover settled for second, followed by Lucy Falkenberg, point leader Lee Ragsdale, Andy Boydstun, Jennifer Rodgers, Tyler Post and Jerry Tubbs.

Timmy Crews continued to roll with his fifth California Sharp Mini Late Main Event win of the season. Crews also won the heat race. He was followed in the Main Event by Carson Guthrie, Riley Jeppesen, Logan Clay and Anthony Brinster.

Next Saturday night is Legends Night at Merced Speedway, which will honor the Porter family. The program will be the third Highway 99 Series event, featuring IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. For further information, go to www.mercedspeedway.net.