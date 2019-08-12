Oreta A Double Winner, Kniss Wins Again At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…August 10…Kimo Oreta was a double winner at Antioch Speedway Saturday night. Oreta started things off by winning his fifth 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event to take over the point lead. He closed the evening in impressive fashion by winning his first ever 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event.

Oreta had a front row start for the Late Model feature and charged into the lead ahead of Rob Norris. A backstretch pass on lap two gained point leader Richard Papenhausen the second position. Following a lap four yellow flag, Papenhausen began to pressure Oreta on the restart. This battle continued over the next 12 laps, but Oreta was doing an impressive job of keeping Papenhausen at bay. Suddenly on lap 16, Papenhausen stalled in Turn 4 with front end damage. Oreta again raced into the lead on the restart and led the remaining laps for the victory. Norris held off Rick Coffey for his best ever finish in second as Rod Oliver and Papenhausen completed the Top 5.

In the Limited Late Model Main Event, John Evans took advantage of his front row starting spot to lead early and through a pair of yellow flags in the first four laps. Jim Freethy was running second and made an aggressive inside move on the backstretch on lap eight to take the lead. Evans spun and ended up coming to a stop in the infield off of Turn 4. Freethy was leading Oreta and Michael Burch when a lap 10 yellow flag flew for debris on the track. Freethy was penalized to the back for the earlier incident. Oreta led Burch on the restart, but Freethy made an inside pass in Turn 2 of the 12th lap to gain second. However, Oreta held a straightaway lead and would score the victory ahead of Freethy, Burch, Evans and Chad Hammer.

Buddy Kniss won the 20 lap A Modified Main Event. This was the third win of the season for Kniss. He increased his point lead as he also won his heat race and rival Danny Wagner didn’t finish the feature. Sean O’Gara set the early pace ahead of Gary Hetrick, but a red flag flew on lap two after contact sent Wagner and Raymond Lindemann crashing at the Turn 1 exit. Kniss moved into second behind O’Gara on the restart, and an intense, side-by-side battle developed between O’Gara and Kniss during the next 10 laps. Kniss finally made an inside pass in Turn 4 on the 13th lap to gain the lead. He would lead the rest of the race for the victory with O’Gara settling for second ahead of Cameron Swank, Hetrick and Wagner.

Shannon Newton won the 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. This was the seventh win of the season for the current point leader. Newton had a front row start and raced into the early lead ahead of Keith Calvino. However, Calvino spun in Turn 2 for a lap three yellow flag. Newton continued to lead Cameron Martin, but Calvino quickly worked has way back up through the pack. During the final 10 laps, Calvino grabbed the second position from Martin and set about trying to take the lead from Newton. However, Shannon Newton was not to be denied as he scored the victory ahead of Calvino, Mackenzie Newton, Martin and Dan Gonderman.

Chris Sorensen won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. This was the sixth win of the season for the current point leader. Aiden Ponciano led a lap before Sorensen went racing by for the lead on the backstretch. Breanna Troen gained second on a lap six restart, and Ponciano spun from third in Turn 2 for a lap seven yellow flag. Sorensen continued to lead Troen and Will Buirch on the restart. They ran in that order until Buirch pitted from third on lap 13. Sorensen scored the victory by a comfortable margin ahead of Troen, Ken Johns, Philip Oreta and previous winner Jacob Mallet Jr.

Racing continues next Saturday with the Winged 360 Sprint Cars back in action along with A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winner (6 laps)-Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 laps)-Kimo Oreta, Rob Norris, Rick Coffey, Dan Oliver, Richard Papenhausen.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Sean O’Gara, Buddy Kniss. Main Event (20 laps)-Buddy Kniss, Sean O’Gara, Cameron Swank, Gary Hetrick, Danny Wagner.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Dan Gonderman, Mackenzie Newton. Main Event (20 laps)-Shannon Newton, Keith Calvino, Mackenzie Newton, Cameron Martin, Dan Gonderman.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winner (6 laps)-Ryan Cherezian. Main Event (20 laps)-Kimo Oreta, Jim Freethy, Michael Burch, John Evans, Chad Hammer.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Josh Leach, Jeff Bentancourt, Madison Motts. Main Event (20 laps)-Chris Sorensen, Breanna Troen, Ken Johns, Philip Oreta, Jacob Mallet Jr.