McDonald Wins Iron Giant Series Race, Luckman Wins Late Models At Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon…August 24…Kelly McDonald won the Iron Giant Street Stock Series 50 lap Main Event Saturday night at Coos Bay Speedway. This was the second win of the season in the series for McDonald. He had a front row start and jumped into the lead when the green flag flew. However, it wasn’t that easy for McDonald. Fourth row starter David Cronk rapidly worked his way to the front and was second by lap seven. Cronk slipped past McDonald for the lead on lap 26 and held the position for four laps.

An intense battle developed between the two as the lead changed hands multiple times during the next few laps. By lap 34, McDonald had the lead that he would take all the way to the checkered flag. Cronk lost second to Justin Evans on lap 40, but he ran closely behind. On the final lap, David Cronk raced by Evans to finish second. Seventh row starter and track point leader Steve Dubisar also got by to finish third. Evans settled for fourth, followed by Kevin Roberts, Sean Cronk, Erik Jarnport, Bernie Lujan, Jeff Cluff and Larree McDonald.

Dubisar found himself in the 10 lap B Main. He would finish in second in that race behind race-long leader Chase Berkeley. Jesse Yankee finished third. They ran four eight lap heat races, and wins were earned by McDonald, David Cronk, Evans and Daniel Land. They’re were 30 competitors for this race.

Preston Luckman won the 30 lap America’s Mattress Super Late Model Main Event. This was the fifth win of the season for Luckman, who continues to lead the championship race. Reigning champion Brody Montgomery had the pole and led four laps before briefly being passed by Luckman. Montgomery regained the lead on lap six with Luckman in close pursuit. On the final lap, Luckman made a thrilling pass and emerged with the victory. Montgomery settled for second, followed by Chase Hitner, Wayne Butler, Steve Fuller, Trina Post, Dave Foote, Toby McIntyre, Chris Ray and Rob Williams. The eight lap heat race wins went to Montgomery and Toby McIntyre.

Braden Fugate won the 20 lap Sportsman Late Model Main Event. This was the 10th win of the season for Fugate as he gets closer to the division championship. Mike Taylor had the pole and led the first eight laps before Fugate went racing by for the lead. Taylor remained reasonably close to Fugate, who led the rest of the way for the victory. Jared Simmons finished third ahead of Garrett Smith. Fugate won the eight lap heat race.

Hannah Robison won the 25 lap Hornet Main Event. This was the seventh win of the season for Robison, who is the point leader. Robison had the pole for the race and led the entire distance. Gabrielle Boles ran second throughout the first half of the race before Jesse McIntyre took over the position on lap 12. McIntyre would finish there as reigning champion Tyler Tullos came from ninth to finish third, followed by Boles, Leroy Rockwell, George Wheeler, Charity Hinkle, Dusty Shingleton, Steven Parker and Kris Parker. The two eight lap heat races were won by Robison and Tullos.

Sam Talon won his 10th 20 lap Mini Outlaw Main Event of the season. Talon got the win ahead of previous winner Rob Lauver and Kelly Rhaelyn. Lauver was the eight lap heat race winner.

Griff Smith won the 15 lap Jr Stinger Main Event. Smith is the reigning champion and current point leader, and this was his ninth win of the season. Smith had the pole and set a rapid pace in scoring the impressive victory. Heather Burton ran second for 11 laps before sixth starter Drake Vincent moved by to gain the position. Alex Butler finish third, followed by Burton, Teagan Montgomery, Kelsee Workman and Emery Johnson. Eight lap heat race wins went to Burton and Smith.