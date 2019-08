Saturday August 24th is the Famous Dave’s Rocky Mountain Rumble at CNS. As the summer winds down there is still plenty of action at Colorado National Speedway. This weekend we will see the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks and the Galitz Trucking Late Models. You will also see the TBK Super Stocks and the Elite Diesel Figure 8 cars.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.