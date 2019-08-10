LIVE UPDATES FROM CNS 08-10-2019

Saturday August 10th is the big one!! It’s the biggest race of the summer and you cannot miss this race. The Mountain States Fire Protection Short Track Sizzler featuring a very unique Super Late Model 100 lap feature event that will include a 7 minute pit stop at the halfway mark of the race and a 25 lap sprint race to the finish.Drivers will be battling extra hard for bonus money and bonus points at the halfway mark of the race! You will also see the Galitz Transportation Late Models, TBK Super Stocks, and the Witthar Racing Trains.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.