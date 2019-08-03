LIVE UPDATES FROM CNS 08-03-2019

Saturday August 3rd is the Elite Diesel Service Vintage Oval Racing Night night at Colorado National Speedway. On track will be the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks, the Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks, Elite V Twin Legend Cars, and of course the Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s. But that’s not all. There will also be an awesome display of vintage racing cars from the Colorado Vintage Oval Racers Association and the Circle drags at intermission.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.