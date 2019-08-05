Lenz Wins Pro Stock/Sportsman Late Model Shootout At Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon…August 3…Dr. Scott Lenz won the 30 lap Pro Stock versus Sportsman Late Model Shootout race Saturday night at Coos Bay Speedway. Lenz is the Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Series point leader, and this was his seventh win in eight starts this season. After winning his heat race, Lenz had the pole position for the Main Event. He charged into the lead at the waving of the green flag, followed by James Flowers. Local star Braden Fugate gave a good accounting of himself as he raced past Flowers for second on lap three. Fugate, who is the track point leader, stayed reasonably close to Lenz, but Lenz was smooth and fast in victory. 2016 Pro Stock champion Steve Borror was another heat race winner, and he finished third in the feature race, followed by James Flowers, heat race winner John David Duffie, Bryan Hammond, Matt Harlow, Scott Flowers, Jared Simmons and Kenneth LaPlant.

Brody Montgomery won the 30 lap America’s Mattress Super Late Model Main Event. This was the fourth win of the season for the reigning division champion. Richard Wallace had the pole position and raced into the lead at the start, followed by Kristy Grout. Montgomery moved past Grout for second on lap three and overtook Wallace for the lead on lap seven. Point leader Preston Luckman started back in ninth and had gained the third position by lap seven. Luckman put the moves on Wallace for third on lap 10, but problems arose for Luckman as the yellow flag waved on lap 13. Montgomery continued to lead Wallace on the restart, but the resurgent Luckman regained the second position on lap 18. Montgomery drove a great race and went on to victory with Luckman not too far behind in second. Wayne Butler finished third, follow by Chris Kristensen, Thor Kristensen, Toby McIntyre, Wallace, Grout, Chris Ray and Trina Post. The ten lap heat races were won by Montgomery and Thor Kristensen.

Donovan Prather won the 20 lap Winged Sprint Car Main Event. This was the first win for Prather, who is the current point leader. Prather had the pole position and led from flag to flag for the victory. Austin Sause ran second for the first four laps before being overtaken by Michael Cinollo. Cinollo would finish second, followed by Sause, Ricky Hulsey, Kyle Oaks heat race winner Lawrence Van Hoof.

Steve Dubisar won the 20 lap Street Stock Main Event. This was the eighth victory of the season for the runaway point leader. Dubisar and reigning champion Ken Fox shared the front row for the feature race and ran closely for the entire distance with Dubisar just ahead of Fox. They finished in that order. Leroy Rockwell finished third ahead of Jeff Krossman as Charlie Withers was a Main Event scratch. Dubisar won the ten lap heat race.

Seth Kristensen won the 25 lap Hornet Main Event. This was the first win for Kristensen. Peyton Reigard charged from the second row into the early lead with Kristensen running second. Kristensen made his winning pass on Reigard on lap seven. Reigard held the second position until point leader Hannah Robison slipped past him on lap 15. Robison put the pressure on Kristensen in the waning laps, but Kristensen stayed cool for the victory. Reigard settled for third, followed by Gabrielle Boles, Kris Parker, Sebastion Freedle, Dusty Shingleton, George Wheeler and Steven Parker. Kristensen and Robison won their respective ten lap heat races.

Sam Talon remained perfect in Mini Outlaw competition with his ninth win in nine starts. The current point leader and two-time reigning champion trailed Hunter Berrier for the first three laps before grabbing the lead. Talon pulled away rapidly from there as only Berrier was able to keep up the pace on the lead lap. Dan Daniels finished third ahead of Jason Kellam. Talon also won the 10 lap heat race.

Griff Smith continues to dominate the Junior Stingers division as the point leader and reigning champion won his seventh 15 lap Main Event of the season. The division for kids 11-14 years old had six competitors for the show as the car count continues to grow, but Emory Johnson and Mary Vincent were feature scratches. Smith had a front row start and led from the outset, followed by Alex Butler. James Shingleton took the second position from Butler on lap four, but Smith won by half a lap ahead of Shingleton. Butler finished third ahead of Drake Vincent. Smith also won the eight lap heat race.

The oval track will be dark this Saturday night as there will be a big NHRA Drag Racing event at the speedway. On August 12th, Coos Bay hosts an ISCS Winged Sprint Car Week Of Speed event with the Dwarf Cars running in support. For further information, go to www.coosbayspeedway.us.