Kuna’s King Cruises to Hot August NASCAR Modified Victory

MERIDIAN, Idaho—Over one hundred of the Northwest’s hottest rods and coolest custom cruisers assembled at Meridian Speedway last Saturday, August 17, as the quarter-mile asphalt oval hosted Fairly Reliable Bob’s Hot August Cruze and Drag Night. After a low and slow cruise parade, the PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds, Domino’s Legends, and Firehouse Pub and Grill Bombers sped into a trio of pivotal late summer features.

Mike Davis and Quentin Duncan led the PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modified ranks to green for their 25 lap feature. Duncan used his outside pole position to claim the early lead, with Brandon Kelley and point leader Wyatt King in tow. King wasted no time as on lap three King dove low to dispatch Kelley’s Kelley Rooter machine, then one lap later put his Major Tire and Hitch, YMC Mechanical racer atop the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard.

Behind the lead battle, Casey Tillman struggled to clear double-file traffic. By the race’s first caution flag at lap nine Tillman sat fifth in his Ready Made Plastic Trays, Tillman Equipment modified, with upstart Zach Telford to his inside.

On the restart King wheeled his machine around the outside of Stroebel to resume the top spot while Tillman finally broke free of traffic and set his sights on second place. Tillman clicked off fastest lap after fastest lap, but there was simply too much distance to make up and the Kuna, Idaho racer would turn his attention to keeping himself in third.

Up front, Stroebel unleashed his Trinity Construction, Westside Machine racer with five laps to go, and surged toward the leader. Though Stroebel was better on corner entry, King used his superior drive off to hold station and claim his second victory of the season.

Washington state’s Jerod Marin withstood a heavy attack from Boise, Idaho’s Caity Miller to claim the Domino’s Legends Feature Flag. Ryan Martin brought his Boardwalk Association Management, Shoreline Property Management racer home third ahead of Johnethan Davis and Ken Frickey.

Justice Dalton survived a treacherous turn three and piloted his Durbin’s Pick-A-Part machine to the Firehouse Pub and Grill Bomber main event victory.

This Saturday, August 24, Meridian Speedway hosts the Hot August Race 4 Hunger on Domino’s Pizza Night. The Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets contest the 125 lap Neil Alan Fine Jewelry Race 4 Hunger, which benefits the Boise Rescue Mission, while the Pepsi Crate Cars and Idaho Sprintcar and Roadster League Sprintcars, Coors Super Stocks, and Teleperformance Street Stocks vie for Carl’s Cycle Sales Feature Flags of their own. General admission to Saturday’s full night of racing action is just $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military members, $7 for kids 7-11, and free for kids 6 and under. Or, your donation of four cans of food gets you a ticket. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. Log on to www.meridianspeedway.com to keep up on all the latest news and notes from around the quarter-mile, and sign up for exclusive text club content by sending ‘meridianspeed’ to 84483. We’ll see you this Saturday, August 24, for the Neil Alan Fine Jewelry Race 4 Hunger on Domino’s Pizza Night under the big yellow water tower at your NASCAR Home Track, Meridian Speedway.