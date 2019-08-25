JAKE SWANSON TOPS VENTURA “BATTLE AT THE BEACH”

VENTURA, CA – AUGUST 24, 2019… Starting fifth, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) raced past J.J. Ringo on the 24th lap and took the checkered flags at Ventura Raceway’s “ARP Battle at the Beach Race #3.” Piloting Keith Ford’s #73T Edgewater Construction / Sun Valley AG Transport Triple X, Swanson earned his second USAC West Coast Sprint Car triumph of the season over Ringo, T.J. Smith, point leader Tristan Guardino, and fast qualifier Ryan Timmons.

Tom Hendricks claimed the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a tenth place run from nineteenth. Rookie contender Hannah Mayhew scored the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish.

Ryan Timmons posted his third career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award with a time of 12.673 over the 20-car USAC and VRA roster of drivers.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Smith (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), Troy Rutherford (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), and Swanson (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat).

With two point races remaining, the traditional 360 sprints will return to action on Saturday, October 5th, at Santa Maria Raceway.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: August 24, 2019 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – “ARP Battle at the Beach Race #3” – co-sanctioned with VRA

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Ryan Timmons, 29T Timmons-12.673; 2. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-12.703; 3. Jake Swanson, 73T, Ford-12.847; 4. T.J. Smith, 8M, May-13.039; 5. Ricky Lewis, 81, Watt-13.047; 6. J.J. Ringo, 2, Keller-13.134; 7. Slater Helt, 81M, Watt-13.143; 8. Koen Shaw, 88, Shaw-13.162; 9. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-13.207; 10. Brent Owens, 74, Martin-13.385; 11. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-13.391; 12. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-13.504; 13. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-13.515; 14. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Reynolds-13.524; 15. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-13.562; 16. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-13.587; 17. Tyler Most, 3, Most-13.710; 18. Gage Rucker, 21K, Kruseman-13.789; 19. Tom Hendricks, 14. Hendricks-13.828; 20. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-13.957.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Smith, 2. Hendrix, 3. Boul, 4. Owens, 5. Helt, 6. Timmons, 7. Hendricks. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Rutherford, 2. Lewis, 3. Hix, 4. Reynolds, 5. Shaw, 6. Ervine, 7. Most. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. Ringo, 3. Mayhew, 4. Ito, 5. Rucker, 6. Guardino. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Jake Swanson (5), 2. J.J. Ringo (2), 3. T.J. Smith (4), 4. Tristan Guardino (10), 5. Ryan Timmons (7), 6. Slater Helt (8), 7. Steve Hix (11), 8. Brent Owens (1), 9. Tanner Boul (13), 10. Tom Hendricks (19), 11. Rick Hendrix (16), 12. Koen Shaw (9), 13. Hannah Mayhew (12), 14. Dylan Ito (15), 15. Tyler Most (17), 16. Jonas Reynolds (14), 17. Ricky Lewis (3), 18. Austin Ervine (20), 19. Troy Rutherford (6), 20. Gage Rucker (18).

**Hendricks flipped on lap 9 of the first heat. Rutherford flipped on lap 3 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Owens, Laps 2-23 Ringo, Laps 24-30 Swanson.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Tom Hendricks (19th to 10th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Hannah Mayhew

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Guardino-739, 2-Timmons-598, 3-Shaw-509, 4-Smith-435, 5-Mayhew-408, 6-Swanson-400, 7-Ringo-393, 8-Austin Liggett-390, 9-Ervine-361, 10-Helt-356.

NEW ARP BATTLE AT THE BEACH POINTS: 1-Rutherford-595, 2-Guardino-550, 3-Timmons-510, 4-Hix-495, 5-Swanson-495, 6-Hendrix-485, 7-Shaw-480, 8-Helt-450, 9-Boul-385, 10-Ervine-360, 11-Cody Majors-360.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: October 5 – Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, California