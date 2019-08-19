Hurst leads every lap in race to Quincy Deery checkers

QUINCY, Ill. (Aug. 18) – There was no catching Jeremiah Hurst Sunday night, on a track he’s predictably run well at.

Hurst led all 30 laps in winning the Deery Brothers Summer Series main event at Quincy Raceway. His career fourth IMCA Late Model tour victory was good for $2,000.

“I’ve always run good at Quincy,” Hurst said. “When I started running Late Models, it always seemed like I did pretty good. I’ve always been comfortable there.”

“Of course,” he added, “it always helps to start up front like I did tonight.”

Pole starter Hurst and Matt Ryan, who worked his way to second from sixth starting, made their way around the oval on the lower line.

Jay Johnson made like a rocket in racing from ninth to third, with three-time Deery champion Mark Burgtorf returning to series action on his hometown track and joining him on the higher side.

A caution with nine laps to go bunched the field back up and Hurst held off all challengers.

Ryan, Johnson, Burgtorf and Andy Nezworski rounded out the top five.

“The track was rough in the heat race but they worked on it and it was about 10 times better in the feature,” Hurst said. “This was a good win. It definitely makes the ride home better.”

Hurst became the sixth different winner in seven deery events so far this season.

Winner of Sunday’s $250 Sunoco Race Fuels feature qualifier drawing was Nezworski.

Next on the IMCA Late Model tour schedule is a $2,000 to win event Saturday, Aug. 24 at West Liberty Raceway.

Feature results – 1. Jeremiah Hurst, Dubuque, Iowa; 2. Matt Ryan, Davenport, Iowa; 3. Jay Johnson, West Burlington, Iowa; 4. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy; 5. Andy Nezworski, Buffalo, Iowa; 6. Joel Callahan, Dubuque, Iowa; 7. Curt Martin, Independence, Iowa; 8. Joe Zrostlik, Long Grove, Iowa; 9. Darrel DeFrance, Marshalltown, Iowa; 10. Matt Strassheim, Morning Sun, Iowa; 11. Andy Eckrich, Oxford, Iowa; 12. Gary Webb, Blue Grass, Iowa; 13. Dalton Simonsen, Fairfax, Iowa; 14. Ray Raker, Danville, Iowa; 15. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, Iowa; 16. Darin Weisinger, Mendon; 17. Sean Johnson, Independence, Iowa; 18. Mike Smith, Kellogg, Iowa.