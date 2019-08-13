Holmes, Brown Win Week Of Speed Opener At Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon…August 12…Tanner Holmes won the ISCS Winged Sprint Car 25 lap Main Event Monday night at Coos Bay Speedway. This was the first round of the six race Week of Speed Series for the Interstate Sprint Cars. Ashley Johnson had the pole for the race and immediately sprinted into the lead ahead of Tyrell Mead. Holmes came from the third row to battle with Mead during the first 10 laps as they changed position several times. Mead regained second for the moment on lap 10 as Johnson continued to lead the way. Holmes slipped past Mead for second on lap 21 and made his winning pass on Johnson on the final lap. Holmes went on to the victory with Johnson and Mead not far behind in second and third. Jake Wheeler finished fourth, followed by Kinzer Cox, Emily Williams, Bill Rude, Cottage Grove point leader Shane Forte, Steven Snawder and Enrique Jaime.

There were 24 competitors, and they ran four eight lap heat races with Melissa Solesbee, Jake Wheeler, Brett McGhie and Tyler Driever collecting the wins. Cox won the 12 lap B Main by nearly a straightaway ahead of Vern Scevers and Snawder.

Nevada racer Darren Brown won the 25 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. This was the first round of the six race Week of Speed Series. With the Dwarf Car Nationals having just taken place in Cottage Grove, several competitors from out of state stuck around to give the week long series a chance. Antioch Speedway point leader Scott Dahlgren raced into the lead at the start ahead of Hunt Wingless Spec Sprint point leader Shawn Jones. Jones slipped past Dahlgren for the lead on lap eight. Ryan Winter briefly took second on lap 11, only to surrender the position to Brown on lap 12. Brown started back in the eighth row, and he made his winning move around Jones on lap 16. Jones saw his run come to an end on lap 20 as Winter took up pursuit of Brown. However, Brown managed to hold off Winter over the remaining laps for the victory. Past NorCal and Antioch champion Danny Wagner finished third, followed by Jonathan Henry,

Dahlgren, Michael “Spanky” Greenert, Brandon Whiley, Shane Youngren, Jessica Swanson and Anthony Pope.

The Dwarf Cars produced an impressive 35 car field for this race, and eight lap heat race wins were earned by Winter, Wagner, Youngren, Jones and Josh Rogers. They ran a pair of 12 at B Mains, and Nevada racer Glen Sciarani won the first race in a good battle with Tim Fitzpatrick down the stretch. Scott Dorie finished third. It was Brown winning the other B Main by over a straightaway ahead of Chris Kres and Gary Wegener.

Hannah Robison won the 20 lap Hornets Main Event. This was the sixth win of the season for Robison, who also won the eight lap heat race. Gabrielle Boles had the pole and led the opening lap before reigning champion Tyler Tullos raced by. Tullos held the lead unti the eighth lap as Boles was able to regain first. Tullos surrendered second to Robison on lap nine. He regained the position two laps later, only to see his race come to an end on lap 13. Robison regained second and begin to pressure Boles before making her winning pass on lap 19. Robison was the happy winner ahead of Boles. William Hitner was a distant third, followed by Cara Brooks, Tullos, Jason McIntyre, Steven Parker and Sebastian Freedle.

Another night of NASCAR Whelen All American Series racing will happen this Saturday. It’s Ken Ware Chevrolet night at the races, and the America’s Mattress Super Late Models will be competing along with the Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers. For further information, go to www.coosbayspeedway.us.