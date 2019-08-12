Harvick Fulfills Promise To Son

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Maybe Keelan Harvick, the 7-year old son of driver Kevin Harvick added a little incentive to this weekends race at Michigan International Speedway. Last year Harvick won the Consumers Energy 400 and took Keelan for a ride to victory lane inside the race car. This year Keelan was ready to visit victory lane again, even bringing last years checker flag to the track. Harvick would grab the lead with 17 laps remaining in the race to fulfill this years promise. Kevin and Keelan would do a burnout down the front stretch to the fans approval with Keelan accepting this years checkered flag from flagman Rich Keator.
“They (the team) put a really fast race car on the track, and we were able to capitalize on it, so that’s always fun.”
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 23
Consumers Energy 400 – Sunday, August 11, 2019
Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, MI –
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Denny Hamlin
3 – Kyle Larson
4 – Martin Truex Jr.
5 – Daniel Suarez
6 – Kyle Busch
7 – Ryan Preece
8 – William Byron
9 – Chase Elliott
10 – Alex Bowman
11 – Ty Dillon
12 – Ryan Newman
13 – Austin Dillon
14 – Chris Buescher
15 – Paul Menard
16 – David Ragan
17 – Joey Logano
18 – Erik Jones
19 – Brad Keselowski
20 – Matt DiBenedetto
21 – Corey Lajoie
22 – Michael McDowell
23 – Kurt Busch
24 – Ryan Blaney
25 – Matt Tifft
26 – Daniel Hemric
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29 – Ross Chastain
30 – Landon Cassill
31 – Quin Houff
32 – Austin Theriault
33 – Aric Almirola
34 – Jimmie Johnson
35 – Garrett Smithley
36 – Cody Ware
37 – Clint Bowyer
38 – Spencer Boyd
