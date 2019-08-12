Harvick Fulfills Promise To Son

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Maybe Keelan Harvick, the 7-year old son of driver Kevin Harvick added a little incentive to this weekends race at Michigan International Speedway. Last year Harvick won the Consumers Energy 400 and took Keelan for a ride to victory lane inside the race car. This year Keelan was ready to visit victory lane again, even bringing last years checker flag to the track. Harvick would grab the lead with 17 laps remaining in the race to fulfill this years promise. Kevin and Keelan would do a burnout down the front stretch to the fans approval with Keelan accepting this years checkered flag from flagman Rich Keator.

“They (the team) put a really fast race car on the track, and we were able to capitalize on it, so that’s always fun.”

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 23

Consumers Energy 400 – Sunday, August 11, 2019

Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, MI –

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Denny Hamlin

3 – Kyle Larson

4 – Martin Truex Jr.

5 – Daniel Suarez

6 – Kyle Busch

7 – Ryan Preece

8 – William Byron

9 – Chase Elliott

10 – Alex Bowman

11 – Ty Dillon

12 – Ryan Newman

13 – Austin Dillon

14 – Chris Buescher

15 – Paul Menard

16 – David Ragan

17 – Joey Logano

18 – Erik Jones

19 – Brad Keselowski

20 – Matt DiBenedetto

21 – Corey Lajoie

22 – Michael McDowell

23 – Kurt Busch

24 – Ryan Blaney

25 – Matt Tifft

26 – Daniel Hemric

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29 – Ross Chastain

30 – Landon Cassill

31 – Quin Houff

32 – Austin Theriault

33 – Aric Almirola

34 – Jimmie Johnson

35 – Garrett Smithley

36 – Cody Ware

37 – Clint Bowyer

38 – Spencer Boyd

