Hamlin Adds 4th Victory To

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Denny Hamlin would start from the pole position in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at
Bristol Motor Speedway. Hamlin would overcome multiple setbacks including falling off the lead lap at one point to pick up his fourth victory of the 2019 season and 35th career win.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Bristol Motor Speedway.
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Matt DiBenedetto
3 – Brad Keselowski
4 – Kyle Busch
5 – Chase Elliott
6 – Kyle Larson
7 – Clint Bowyer
8 – Daniel Suarez
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – Ryan Blaney
11 – Ryan Newman
12 – Daniel Hemric
13 – Martin Truex Jr.
14 – Bubba Wallace
15 – Alex Bowman
16 – Joey Logano
17 – Chris Buescher
18 – Ryan Preece
19 – Jimmie Johnson
20 – Ty Dillon
21 – William Byron
22 – Erik Jones
23 – Paul Menard
24 – Corey Lajoie
25 – Landon Cassill
26 – Ross Chastain
27 – Matt Tifft
28 – JJ Yeley
29 – Aric Almirola
30 – Quin Houff
31 – Kyle Weatherman
32 – BJ McLeod
33 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
34 – Austin Dillon
35 – Josh Bilicki
36 – David Ragan
37 -Michael McDowell
38 – Kevin Harvick
f.819