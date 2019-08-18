Hamlin Adds 4th Victory To

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Denny Hamlin would start from the pole position in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at

Bristol Motor Speedway. Hamlin would overcome multiple setbacks including falling off the lead lap at one point to pick up his fourth victory of the 2019 season and 35th career win.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway.

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Matt DiBenedetto

3 – Brad Keselowski

4 – Kyle Busch

5 – Chase Elliott

6 – Kyle Larson

7 – Clint Bowyer

8 – Daniel Suarez

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – Ryan Blaney

11 – Ryan Newman

12 – Daniel Hemric

13 – Martin Truex Jr.

14 – Bubba Wallace

15 – Alex Bowman

16 – Joey Logano

17 – Chris Buescher

18 – Ryan Preece

19 – Jimmie Johnson

20 – Ty Dillon

21 – William Byron

22 – Erik Jones

23 – Paul Menard

24 – Corey Lajoie

25 – Landon Cassill

26 – Ross Chastain

27 – Matt Tifft

28 – JJ Yeley

29 – Aric Almirola

30 – Quin Houff

31 – Kyle Weatherman

32 – BJ McLeod

33 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34 – Austin Dillon

35 – Josh Bilicki

36 – David Ragan

37 -Michael McDowell

38 – Kevin Harvick

