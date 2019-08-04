Ensign Outduels Wheeler For Wingless Sprint Car Win At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…August 3…Geoff Ensign won a thrilling duel with 2016 Winged Sprint Car champion Jake Wheeler to claim the $3,500 prize in the 30 lap Wingless Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. The Event was sponsored by Herz Precision Parts, and this was the third consecutive win for Ensign aboard the Ted Finkenbinder owned car.

Wheeler won the eight lap Scramble to earn the pole for the race. He changed into the lead at the start with Ensign not far behind him. They hit heavy traffic by lap 12, but Wheeler made the right moves to stay ahead. A lap 14 yellow flag provided Ensign a shot at the lead. He motored ahead on the restart, but Wheeler stayed with him. They exchanged slide job passes on lap 21 with Ensign staying ahead. Ensign kept cool under pressure to claim the rich win. Wheeler settled for a $1,500 second, followed by Rob Linsey, Seth Nunez and Shawn Arriaga

Josh King won the 25 lap SODCA Dwarf Car Main Event. Fred Hay led four laps before King went racing by in Turn 2. Following a lap eight yellow flag, Cody Peters made a move past King to take the lead. King stayed with him and made a move on the backstretch on lap 13 to regain the lead. The leaders caught heavy traffic, and King made some smart moves for the impressive win. Cody Peters settled for second ahead of Chad Cardoza, Brock Peters and Jesse Lorentz.

Point leader Trent Elliott won his third Late Model Main Event. Dave Everson was looking for a clean sweep and led Elliott for two laps. The two cars got together in Turn 1 with Everson suffering rear end damage. Elliot dominated the race from there for the win. Dave Foote finished second ahead of Bob Dees, Chris Biggs and Miles Deubert.

Point leader Greg Arnold benefited from a miscommunication with the flagman to win the abbreviated nine lap Valley Store All Late Model Lites Main Event. Ross Payant led Charlie Eaton from the start, but Eaton spun from second in Turn 2 on lap seven. Moments later, Dusty Aos spun in Turn 2. The flagman threw a white flag, and Payant slowed for what should have been a yellow flag. Arnold and Trophy Dash winner Krista Hadley moved by for a 1-2 finish. Payant ended up third, followed by Eric Aos and Eaton.

Mark Minter went flag to flag to win the 15 lap OTRO Hardtop Main Event. He was followed by previous winner Dan Fouts, Dean Cast, Eric DeRamus and Trophy Dash winner Bryan Weberg II.

Racing returns next Saturday with the $2,000 to win Ironhead Nationals for the Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars. Also competing will be the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stocks and JOAT Labs Hornets. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Cascade Wingless 360 Sprint Cars

Fast Time-Geoff Ensign 13.025. Heat Winners (10 Laps)-Michael Millard, Rob Lindsey, Seth Nunez. Scramble (8 Laps)-Jake Wheeler. Main Event (30 Laps)-Geoff Ensign, Jake Wheeler, Rob Lindsey, Seth Nunez, Shawn Arriaga.

Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Mark Wauge, Dave Everson. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Dave Everson. Main Event (25 Laps)-Trent Elliott, Dave Foote, Bob Dees, Chris Biggs, Miles Deubert.

SODCA Dwarf Car

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Josh King, Chad Cardoza, Jesse Lorentz, Trevor Davis. A Dash (6 Laps)-Josh King. B Dash (6 Laps)-Fred Hay. Main Event (25 Laps)-Josh King, Cody Peters, Chad Cardoza, Brock Peters, Jesse Lorentz.

Valley Store All Late Model Lites

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Ross Payant. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Krista Hadley. Main Event (9 Laps)-Greg Arnold, Krista Hadley, Ross Payant, Eric Aos, Charlie Eaton.

OTRO Hardtops

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Mark Minter. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Bryan Weberg II. Main Event (15 Laps)-Mark Minter, Dan Fouts, Dean Cast, Eric DeRamus, Bryan Weberg II.