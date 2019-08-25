Elliott Wins $4,000 Cottonwood Classic At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…August 24…Trent Elliott won the 30 lap Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. This was the $4,000 to win Cottonwood Classic and it was the biggest win of Elliott’s career. Elliott is the current point leader at the speedway, and this was his fourth win of the season.

He led from the outset ahead of Justin Duty. Rob Mayea took the second position from Duty on lap seven. Other than some brief challenges from Willamette point leader Joey Tanner, Mayea would hold on for second, and Elliott won by a straightaway. Bobby Hogge IV made a late pass on Tanner to finish third, and Justin Duty completed the Top 5.

Jake Wheeler turned in a dominant performance in winning the 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event. This was the first win of the season for Wheeler, who was piloting the Ron Osbourne car. Wheeler had the lead over David Hibbard and TJ Winningham. By the 10th lap, Wheeler had a straightaway lead over Hibbard as Winningham and Johnny Burke were having a spirited duel for third. On lap 12 Winningham slipped past David Hibbard for second. However, Wheeler drove a flawless race in the non-stop affair to score the victory ahead of Winningham, David Hibbard, Burke and Bailey Hibbard.

David Steele won the 20 lap Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stock Main Event. This was the sixth win of the season for the current point leader. Ashtin Hedges led for the first six laps before Steele made a high pass in Turn 4 to take the lead. Even a lap 15 yellow flag couldn’t stop Steele as he maintained his lead from the restart all the way to the checkered flag. Hedges settled for second, followed by Kristopher Mix, Steve Goetz and Michael McLeod.

Dylan Sauer won the 20 lap JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event. This was the sixth win of the season for the point leader, and he increased his point advantage further as Tim Hedges was eliminated early in the evening in a heat race crash. Sauer jumped into the lead from the start, leaving the battle for second. Chris Boynton held second for the first 10 laps before being overtaken by Jenna Hedges. However, Dylan Sauer had a huge lead as he won ahead of Jenna Hedges, Boynton, Quinton Tritchler and Dave Sauer.

Mark Minter won the 20 lap OTRO Hardtop Main Event. Minter had the pole for the race and led every lap for his second-straight win. Dean Cast had second and until spinning in Turn 4, handing the position to Matt Butler. Minter won by a wide margin ahead of Butler, Cast, Eric DeRamus and Jimmy Del Castille.

Greg Arnold won the 15 lap Valley Store All Late Model Lites Main Event. This was the fourth win of the season for the current point leader, and it came aboard the Lee Doty owned car. Arnold had the lead from the start with reigning champion Charlie Eaton running closely behind him for much of the race. On lap 11, Eaton started experiencing motor problems as Krista Hadley moved by for second. Arnold pulled away to a comfortable margin in victory with Krista Hadley settling for second, followed by Eaton, Terry Hadley and Eric Aos.

Racing returns next weekend with the Third Annual R Charles Snyder Salute two-day event. The IMCA Modifieds and Sport Modifieds will be competing on both Saturday and Sunday with their biggest purses of the year on Sunday. The Southern Oregon Dwarf will be running on both nights, and the Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stocks will be there on Sunday. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Cottonwood Classic Late Models

Heat Winners (10 laps)-Rob Mayea, Joey Tanner, Thomas Hunziker, Trent Elliott. Scramble (8 laps)-Trent Elliott. B Main (12 laps)-Steve Moore, Mark Wauge, Paul Culp. Main Event (30 laps)-Trent Elliott, Rob Mayea, Bobby Hogge IV, Joey Tanner, Justin Duty.

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-TJ Winningham. Blaine Cory. Scramble (8 laps)-Jake Wheeler. Main Event (25 laps)-Jake Wheeler, TJ Winningham, David Hibbard, Johnny Burke, Bailey Hibbard.

Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Ashtin Hedges, David Steele. Main Event (20 laps)-David Steele, Ashtin Hedges, Kristopher Mix, Steve Goetz, Michael McLeod.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winner (8 laps)-Dylan Sauer. Main Event (20 laps)-Dylan Sauer, Jenna Hedges, Chris Boynton, Quinton Tritchler, Dave Sauer.

Valley Store All Late Model Lites

Heat Winner (8 laps)-Greg Arnold. Main Event (20 laps)-Greg Arnold, Krista Hadley, Charlie Eaton, Terry Hadley, Eric Aos.

OTRO Hardtops

Heat Winner (8 laps)-Mark Minter. Main Event (15 laps)-Mark Minter, Matt Butler, Dean Cast, Eric DeRamus, Jimmy Del Castille.