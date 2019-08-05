Elliott In Victory Lane for Go Bowling at The Glen

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Chase Elliott could say it was a repeat, and it was just like last year at Watkins Glen. Elliott would outrun Martin Truex Jr. to the checkers. Elliott dominated 80 of the 90 laps around the 2.45-mile road course. This is the second time this year that Blaney has seen victory lane, and the fifth of his career.
“We had such a bad fast Camaro, and we stayed mistake-free. Martin was a little quicker those last two runs, but track position was king, and I didn’t mess up in (Turn) 1 this time, so that was good.”
Race Results:
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 22
Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen International
Total Race Length – 90 Laps – 220.5 Miles
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Martin Truex Jr.
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Erik Jones
5 – Ryan Blaney
6 – Matt DiBenedetto
7 – Kevin Harvick
8 – Kyle Larson
9 – Brad Keselowski
10 – Kurt Busch
11 – Kyle Busch
12 – Aric Almirola
13 – Chris Buescher
14 – Alex Bowman
15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
16 – Michael McDowell
17 – Daniel Suarez
18 – Paul Menard
19 – Jimmie Johnson
20 – Clint Bowyer
21 – William Byron
22 – David Ragan
23 – Joey Logano
24 – Matt Tifft
25 – Ryan Newman
26 – Parker Kligerman
27 – Ross Chastain
28 – Bubba Wallace
29 – Landon Cassill
30 – Ty Dillon
31 – Austin Dillon
32 – Josh Bilicki
33 – Cody Ware
34 – Corey Lajoie
35 – Daniel Hemric
36 – Ryan Preece
37 – Reed Sorenson