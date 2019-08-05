Elliott In Victory Lane for Go Bowling at The Glen

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Chase Elliott could say it was a repeat, and it was just like last year at Watkins Glen. Elliott would outrun Martin Truex Jr. to the checkers. Elliott dominated 80 of the 90 laps around the 2.45-mile road course. This is the second time this year that Blaney has seen victory lane, and the fifth of his career.

“We had such a bad fast Camaro, and we stayed mistake-free. Martin was a little quicker those last two runs, but track position was king, and I didn’t mess up in (Turn) 1 this time, so that was good.”

Race Results:

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 22

Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

Total Race Length – 90 Laps – 220.5 Miles

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Martin Truex Jr.

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Erik Jones

5 – Ryan Blaney

6 – Matt DiBenedetto

7 – Kevin Harvick

8 – Kyle Larson

9 – Brad Keselowski

10 – Kurt Busch

11 – Kyle Busch

12 – Aric Almirola

13 – Chris Buescher

14 – Alex Bowman

15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

16 – Michael McDowell

17 – Daniel Suarez

18 – Paul Menard

19 – Jimmie Johnson

20 – Clint Bowyer

21 – William Byron

22 – David Ragan

23 – Joey Logano

24 – Matt Tifft

25 – Ryan Newman

26 – Parker Kligerman

27 – Ross Chastain

28 – Bubba Wallace

29 – Landon Cassill

30 – Ty Dillon

31 – Austin Dillon

32 – Josh Bilicki

33 – Cody Ware

34 – Corey Lajoie

35 – Daniel Hemric

36 – Ryan Preece

37 – Reed Sorenson