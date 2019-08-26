Dienes and Cowan top the Action at CNS

(08-24-2019 Dacono CO) Summer’s winding down at Colorado National Speedway, but that doesn’t mean the heat’s gone with it. On Saturday, drivers did battle in 90˚ weather that hung around even after the sun went down – but it certainly didn’t stop them from taking to the track with a vengeance. Fans were treated to a night of epic fights for the lead across all divisions, and not one driver backed down from the challenge.

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

Despite showing speed in qualifying and DASH races, incidents in the feature race felled two of the night’s dominant Pro Trucks. The No. 22 of Brian Yackey, FAST DASH winner, was collected in a wreck with the No. 11 machine of Steve Johnson, severely damaging both machines. Yackey pulled into the pits to repair his truck’s flattened hood and returned to the track soon after with his nose taped up.

Quick Time winner Michael Scott found his No. 82 truck spun around in Turn 4, removing him from winning contention for the night. Eventual winner Adam Deines took advantage of the many restarts to put his No. 7 machine up front, and once he gained the lead, he never looked back and captured the checkered flag for himself. Yackey rallied his damaged truck to a second-place finish.

FEATURE: No. 7, Adam Deines

FAST DASH: No. 22, Brian Yackey

DASH: No. 9, Curtis Heldenbrand

QUICK TIME: No. 82, Michael Scott, 16.653

Galitz Transportation Late Models

The Late Models always put on a good show at CNS and Saturday’s feature race was the talk of the night. There were quite a few single-car incidents. Early on, the No. 75 machine went for a spin in Turn 4, bunching up the field. A few laps later, the No. 16 turned around in Turn 4, bringing out the yellow flag once again, and then the No. 28 did the same in Turn 1 and ended up in the infield. However, a multi-car wreck in Turn 1 pummeled the driver’s side door of Brian Weinmaster’s No. 28W, and the red flag was flown while safety crews attended to him. Weinmaster exited the damaged car under his own power with a wave to the fans.

The red flag incident set the stage for a five-lap shootout. Three cars went three-wide for the lead, and the tight racing resulted in the No. 76 of Chad Cowan going for a spin after contact with Quick Time winner Derek Smith, No. 31. Smith was sent to the back of the field following the incident and Cowan was given his starting position back. The path to victory was not smooth, though, as Cowan and the No. 24 of Eric Bowers slammed doors right down to the finish line. Cowan proved he could not be bested and crossed the line first.

FEATURE: No. 76, Chad Cowan

FAST DASH: No. 76, Chad Cowan

DASH: No. 16, Steve Mills

QUICK TIME: No. 31, Derek Smith, 16.972

TBK Super Stocks

Cody Milan in the No. 32 car showed the way for the Super Stocks on Saturday, setting the Quick time and capturing the FAST DASH win before eventually going on to win the feature race. It wasn’t an easy battle, though, as Natalie Phelps pressured Milan for the lead early in the race, but ultimately couldn’t make it stick. She fell to finish 7th while Milan checked out from the pack, leading Sam Messerli’s No. 99S and Chris Cox’s No. 49.

It’s interesting to note the blue and gold No. 28 car spun coming to the checkered flag and crossed the finish line sideways, much to the crowd’s delight.

FEATURE: No. 32, Cody Milan

FAST DASH: No. 32, Cody Milan

DASH: No. 60, Jonathan Lindberg

QUICK TIME: No. 32, Cody Milan, 19.346

Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s

Figure 8s at CNS never fail to disappoint, whether the action be in the feature or DASH races. Brothers Jared and Jereme Wall went at it in the FAST DASH race after polesitter Dennis Stepanich III spun out and later made heavy contact with one of the tire barriers in the infield. During the feature race, spinouts plagued a handful of drivers and slowed the tail end of the field, making for exciting passes through the “X.” Jereme Wall’s No. 15 was the car to beat, though, despite being pressured by the No. 2 of Jeremy Jackson. Wall crossed the line with Jackson hot on his tail.

FEATURE: No. 15, Jereme Wall

FAST DASH: No. 15, Jereme Wall

DASH: No. 25, Phil Taylor

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pro Trucks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 7 Adam Deines

2. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley

3. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

4. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada

5. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

6. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand

7. 05 Nick Cooper (R)

8. 3c Cassidy Hinds Arvada

9. 82 Michael Scott

10. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

11. 60 Rick Duckworth

12. 16 Travis Roe

13. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 76 Chad Cowan

2. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs

3. 10 Rick Fierro (R) Cheyenne

4. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

5. 44 Thomas Powers Pine

6. 07 David Hondel Cheyenne

7. 31 Derek Smith Mead

8. 50 Justin McKeachie

9. 75 Emilio Abeyta Denver

10. 3 Wade Grove Thornton

11. 41 Dale Reeder Boulder

12. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

13. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

14. 17 Paul Deines Fredrick

15. 28W Brian Weinmaster

16. 9 Brent Cave Brighton

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

2. 99S Sam Messerli

3. 49 Chris Cox

4. 60 Jonathan Lindberg

5. 3.2 Robert Davey Erie

6. 55 Damian Lockhart

7. 98 Natalie Phelps

8. 21R Robert Hoard

9. 86 Tim Coate (R)

10. 21 Chris Nelson

11. 03 Tyler Mander (R) Evans

12. 02 Sean Smith (R)

13. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs

14. 51X Joseph Dike (R)

15. 19 Shelby Cortese

16. 22G Dave Gee

17. 28S McCaslin Cain

18. 90 Alexander Rodriguez (R)

19. 4 Chris Jordan Lafayette

20. 29G Justin Griffin Weldona

21. 16 Dimitrios Bastianos

22. 82 Justin Karrol

Figure 8

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 2 Jeremy Jackson Denver

3. 17 Harry Livermore Jr Denver

4. 50 Justin Mckeachie

5. 25 Phil Taylor

6. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

7. 5 Curtis Chavez Loveland

8. 9 Brent Cave Brighton

9. 8 Brian McCartney Colorado Springs

10. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Thornton

11. 88 Thomas Huffman Littleton

12. 7 Daniel Wood

13. 18 Dennis Stepanich III (R) Thornton