DeMartini, Pearce, Fraser Win At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…August 17…Matt DeMartini won the 20 lap All Star Racing Series Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the first win of the season for the reigning track champion. DeMartini had a front row start for the Main Event and charged into the lead ahead of two-time champion Art McCarthy. McCarthy held second until an inside pass in Turn 2 of the seventh lap gained Peter Paulson the position. The race had a red flag on lap 12 as previous winner Danny Wagner flipped his car in Turn 3. He was not injured, but he was out of the event. DeMartini maintained command on the restart and brought it home to victory ahead of Paulson, McCarthy, Jacob Tuttle and Justin Bradway.

Brian Pearce won the 20 lap A Modified Main Event. This was his first win of the season, and he became the eighth different winner. Kimo Oreta and Sean O’Gara shared the front row of the Main Event, and Oreta charged into the lead at the waving of the green flag. A low pass in Turn 4 of the third lap gained Pearce second from O’Gara. Oreta was doing a great job of leading the way until he bobbled in Turn 4 on lap 10. This allowed Pearce and Raymond Lindeman to race underneath him for the first and second positions. Wagner made an inside pass on Oreta in Turn 2 a lap later, and Oreta spun in Turn 1 for a 14 yellow flag. Wagner charged into second behind Pearce on the restart and a battle begin. When Pearce bobbled in Turn 4 of the 16th lap, Wagner made contact. This resulted in Buddy Kniss making contact with Wagner as Wagner stalled on the front straightaway for a yellow flag. Both Wagner and Kniss had too much damage to continue. Pearce led the restart and held off Lindeman for the victory. O’Gara settled for third ahead of Oreta and Kniss.

Tommy Fraser won the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. This was the sixth win of the season for the current point leader. Fraser had the outside front row starting position and charged into the lead at the start ahead of Jimmy Ford. Scott Savell gained the second position just before a lap three yellow flag waved for Mark Garner in Turn 2. Fraser continued to lead Savell on the restart, and Phillip Shelby gained fourth on the eighth lap. Shelby made an inside pass on the front stretch on lap 10 to take third from Cameron Swank before another yellow flag waved. Shelby would charge past Savell for second on the restart as Trevor Clymens also got past Savell for third. A yellow flag for Kevin Brown on lap 14 set the stage for Clymens to make a move around Shelby for second on the restart. The lead three competitors ran close at the front of the pack, but Clymens slipped off the groove in Turn 4 on lap 16 to hand second back to Shelby. Fraser held off a serious challenge from Shelby for the hard earned victory. Savell made a late pass around Clymens for third as Brown finished fifth.

Josh Leach won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. This was his fourth win of the season. Leach had the pole for the Main Event and charged into the lead at the start ahead of Madison Motts. An inside pass in Turn 3 of the fifth lap gained Jacob Mallett Jr the second position. Leach had a comfortable lead when a yellow flag flew after nine laps as Will Buirch and Ricky Foster tangled in Turn 2. Track officials assigned Chris Sorensen the blame for the incident and black flagged him from the event. Leach continued to lead Mallet on the restart, but Breanna Troen made an inside pass in Turn 4 a lap later to take over second. Troen closed in immediately on Leach and begin to pressure him for the lead. However, Troen nearly spun in Turn 2 on lap 16. Leach had a decent lead again and led the rest of the way for the win. Troen settled for second ahead of Mallet, Johns and Motts.

Scott Dahlgren won the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. This was the fifth win of the season for the current point leader. The race was restarted after a tangle in Turn 2 that involved the drivers who started in the first two rows. Suddenly, Dahlgren found himself on the pole for the complete restart, and he charged into the lead ahead of teammate Devan Kammermann. After a yellow flag on lap two, the rest of the race went non-stop. Dahlgren again led Kammermann and two-time reigning champion Mike Corsaro on the next restart. As Dahlgren ran strong at the front, Corsaro managed to challenge Kammermann a few times during the race. However, Dahlgren would score the victory. Kammermann took the checkered flag just ahead of the trio of Corsaro, Travis Dutra and David Michael Rosa.

Racing continues next Saturday night with the Wingless Spec Sprints and Limited Late Models back in action along with the B Modifieds and Hobby Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

