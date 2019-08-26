Becker, Paul Win Petaluma Speedway Main Events

Petaluma, CA…August 24…Sean Becker won the 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Having recently wrapped up his sixth Silver Dollar Speedway championship, Becker was making his first appearance of the season. Becker and Shane Hopkins shared the front row of the Main Event with Colby Johnson starting in the second row. Becker battled Hopkins early on. Johnson was looking for his third win of the season, and he would take the second position from Hopkins. However, Becker won the hard fought battle ahead of Johnson and Hopkins. With one point race left to go for the division, John Clark used a fourth place finish to wrap up the championship. Bret Barney finished fifth, followed by Jason Toft, Wayne Katen, Nathan Schank, Joel Myers Jr and Joshua Bates.

Becker set the fast time 14.066, beating the 14.087 of Hopkins. Johnson outran Becker to win the first eight lap heat race, and Barney picked up the second heat win ahead of Clark.

Michael Paul Jr won the 20 lap IMCA Modified Main Event. This was the second-straight win for Paul, who is a multi time champion. Pole sitter Jeff Thomas was eliminated after one lap along with Justin Yeager and Gary Zwicker. Paul and reigning champion Oreste Gonella wasted little time moving to the front of the pack. Paul would go on to win by about half a straightaway ahead of Gonella. Joel Myers was a solid third, followed by Mitch Machado, Tim Yeager, Jay Learn, Trevor Brady, Jeffrey Faulkner, Michelle Paul and Thomas. Michael Paul Jr and Thomas were the eight lap heat race winners.

Mark Hanson won the 20 lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event. This was the second win of the season for Hanson. Championship contenders Hanson, Marcus Hardina and Chad Matthias started in the first two rows of the feature race. Hardina had four second place finishes going into the night and was making a serious bid for his first win of the season. The battle was close down the stretch, but Hanson managed to hold off Hardina for the win. Matthias was a solid third, followed by 14th starter Scooter Gomes, Matt Hagermann, Carroll Mendenhall, Michael Alfonso, Tom Van Tuyl, Garrett Brady and Vernon Hubbard.

There were 28 Dwarf Cars in the pits, and Hagermann outran Danny Marsh to win the 12 lap B Main. Sam Borland finished third. Eight lap heat race wins went to Matthias, Hanson, Hardina and Kevin Miraglio.

Jeremy Tjensvold won the 20 lap Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock Main Event. This was the fifth win of the season for the current point leader. Tjensvold wasted little time getting around Roy Deering and Darien Balestrini to get the lead. Once in front, Tjensvold set by a rapid pace in winning by half a lap ahead of Deering. Balestrini settled for third, followed by Tom Brown, Randy Miramontez, Sophie Shelley, Cody Bolles, Antonio Miramontez, Casey Monahan and Ben Baxmen. Eight lap heat race wins went to Tjensvold and Austin Ohlinger.