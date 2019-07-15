(07-13-2019, Dacono CO) The Longmont Dairy Farm Saturday Night Shootout featured one of the most exciting races of the season in the Super Late Models as youngster Cody Dempster battled veteran driver Bruce “the Moose” Yackey until the very end to grab his first victory. Meanwhile Eddie Vecchirelli and Chris Cox dominated the Grand American Modifieds and the Super Stocks.

Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models

Everyone knew Cody Dempster in the #24 Super Late Model was fast when he set quick time with a 15.561 but not many would have predicted that Cody would go on to win his first feature event of his career in the division. Yet it was the manner in which Cody won that was so impressive. This was by no means an easy or lucky win. Cody had to go toe-to-toe with one of the greatest drivers to ever strap on a helmet at the speedway – Bruce “the Moose” Yackey.

It was Dempster on the high side and the Moose down low for the last 10 laps of the race thrilling the fans on every lap. At one critical point in the race the two leaders approached a slower car that was in Yackey’s lane. Cody moved way up the track in turn 2 to allow “the Moose” to maintain his position showing the great respect that Dempster has for the 12 car. For a moment it looked like Cody’s generous move might cost him the win as the Moose took control of the race. But Dempster was determined and fought back to pull up along side Yackey with 4 laps to go.

The two cars were glued door-to-door for the remainder of the race. Coming out of the final corner it appeared the Moose might have an advantage but his car bobbled just enough to allow Dempster to cross the line a nose ahead to take the huge victory.

Behind Dempster and Yackey #43 Kody Vanderwal from LaSalle was 3rd, #84 Matt Zwingelberg from Parker was 4th and rookie driver #88 Jonathan Knee from Fort Collins was the final car in the top 5.

Points leader #11 Darren Robertson was in the hunt for the win until after the halfway portion of the race when he and #32 Brett Yackey made contact in turn 2. The contact sent Robertson into the wall and also into a rage on the track. Robertson made it very clear he was unhappy being knocked out of the race as NASCAR officials had to restrain him on the track.

The Super Late Model return to action Saturday July 27th.

FEATURE: #24 Cody Dempster

FAST DASH: #11 Darren Robertson

DASH: #80 Ray Daniels

QUICK TIME: #24 Cody Dempster 15.561

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

Rookie drivers CJ Wilson from Penrose in the #9 and #37 Landon Birney from Cheyenne took turns leading the SUNCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds feature event. Yet their reign at the front was short lived as #48 Eddite Vecchirelli came from nearly dead last to move into the lead.

Once out front it was all Vecchirelli as he cruised to the win and the sweep of the night’s events setting quick time with a 16.284, winning the fast dash, and finding winner’s circle in the feature event.

Behind the 48 it was #59 Charles Wilson from Penrose, #18 Ed Vecchirelli , #9 CJ Wilson, and #4 Marcus Kelly from Cheyenne.

FEATURE: #48 Eddie Vecchirelli

FAST DASH: #48 Eddie Vecchirelli

QUICK TIME: #48 Eddie Vecchirelli 16.284

TBK Super Stocks

After a short rain delay the TBK Super Stocks took the green flag for their feature event. Chris Cox in the #49 “Six Pack” Ford started on the outside of the front row and led flag to flag to take a somewhat easy victory.

The best battle on the track was between #60 Jonathan Lindberg and #32 Cody Milan for second place. At the line Lindberg was able to hang on for a second place finish. Milan was 3rd, #99S Sam Messerli was 4th and #98 Natalie Phelps took home 5th.

The Super Stocks return to action Saturday July 27th.

FEATURE: #49 Chris Cox

FAST DASH: #3.2 Robert Davey

DASH: #32 Cody Milan

QUICK TIME: #49 Chris Cox 19.144

Extreme Trucks

FEATURE: #01

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 24 Cody Dempster

2. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

3. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

4. 84 Matt Zwingelberg Parker

5. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins

6. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

7. 80 Ray Daniels

8. 14 Mark Bybee

9. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

10. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

11. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood

12. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton

13. 21 Conner Snow Morison

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli

2. 59 Charles Wilson Penrose

3. 18 Ed Vecchirelli

4. 9 CJ Wilson (R) Penrose

5. 4 Marcus Kelly (R) Cheyenne

6. 51 Joe Mares Jr

7. 44S Clint Schubert

8. 37 Landon Birney (R) Cheyenne

9. 13 Darin Clark

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 49 Chris Cox

2. 60 Jonathan Lindberg

3. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

4. 99S Sam Messerli

5. 98 Natalie Phelps

6. 03 Tyler Mander (R) Evans

7. 3% Will Alvarado Ft Lupton

8. 3.2 Robert Davey Erie

9. 86 Tim Coate (R)

10. 55 Damian Lockhart

11. 21 Chris Nelson

12. 19 Shelby Cortese

13. 02 Sean Smith (R)

14. 7 Dave Robinson

15. 51X Joseph Dike (R)

16. 55R Rick Runkle

17. 28S McCaslin Cain

18. 44M Michael Mathiesen

19. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs

20. 21R Robert Hoard