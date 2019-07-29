(7-27-2019, Dacono, CO) Mother Nature played nice this time at Colorado National Speedway and cleared the skies for the TBK Bank Serving Our Community races on Saturday night. Fans were treated to Super Late Models, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, Hornets and Trains. Repeat winners was the theme of the night – three out of four divisions saw dominating performances by a single driver in each respective series.

MOUNTAIN STATES FIRE PROTECTION SUPER LATE MODELS

A three-way shootout for the lead with laps to go was the talk of the SLM series. The 32 of Brett Yackey barely eked out Bruce Yackey in the 12 and Darren Robertson’s No. 11 for the win. Robertson held a pretty solid lead for most of the race until lap traffic slowed him enough for the 32 and 12 machines to catch up. Going into Turn 3 on the last lap, all three racers went three-wide in the dash to the finish, but in the end, Robertson didn’t have anything for the Yackeys. Brett took the checkered flag first while his father Bruce followed, relegating Robertson from total domination to a disappointing third-place finish.

FEATURE: No. 32 Brett Yackey

FAST DASH: No. 88 Jonathan Knee

DASH: No. 6 Dominic Ursetta

QUICK TIME: No. 6 Dominic Ursetta (15.575)

TBK SUPER STOCKS (results unofficial)

Early on, it became apparent that the 32 of Cody Milan had the machine to beat in the SS division. After setting the night’s Quick Time, Milan started on the outside pole position. Once he checked out with the lead, he never looked back, even as the field went three- and four-wide for position behind him. Several incidents slowed the race with cautions and even a red flag when the No. 21 machine had a failure early on, impeding the racing surface and requiring and cleanup. Several spinouts involving a handful of cars jockeying for position happened without much fanfare, but the worst wreck of the night fell on Mike Cox’s No. 3 machine. Contact sent spinning backwards out of Turn 4, where he heavily impacted the wall and tore off one of the rear wheels.

UPDATE: In a post race tech inspection the #32 Super was found to have an illegal transmission. Therefore the 32 is disqualified and will receive no points and no purse. This will mean that #60 Jonathan Lindberg is the winner of the Super Stock feature event.

FEATURE: No. 32 Cody Milan

FAST DASH: No. 32 Cody Milan

DASH: No. 02 Sean Smith

QUICK TIME: No. 32 Cody Milan (19.317)

LINCOLN TECH PURE STOCK

Drama in the PS division’s DASH race set the tone for an exciting night in the series. While Ryan Raley Jr. and his 99JR all but swept the night, Keanna Webber in the 18 and Chad Sutherland’s 52 were closely matched. In the DASH race, the 18 and 52 were looking good for a one-two finish, but the two got tangled together and spun out on the last lap, clearing the way for Justin Karrol to win. Karrol would go on to finish 5th in the Feature race. It seemed nobody had anything for Raley – he laid down the Quick Time and took the feature by a few car-lengths.

FEATURE: No. 99JR, Ryan Raley Jr.

FAST DASH: No. 99JR, Ryan Raley Jr.

DASH: No. 82, Justin Karrol

QUICK TIME: No. 99JR, Ryan Raley Jr. (19.778)

HOWE MORTUARY HORNETS

New this season, the Hornets put rubber to track in their sedans and hatchbacks that sounded like – well, angry hornets. Rookie Lanny Bolton showed muscle early in his No. 24 machine and led the field on a fruitless chase as he took the checkered flag, sweeping every event in the division.

FEATURE: No. 24 Lanny Bolton

DASH: No. 24 Lanny Bolton

QUICK TIME: No. 24 Lanny Bolton (20.684)

WHITTAR RACING TRAINS

Saturday’s Trains race looked more like a train wreck than an actual race – fans were treated to a thrilling race through CNS’s figure-8 course that resulted in more than one pileup as the cobbled-together machines whipped through the turns. In the end, it was “Crazy Train” No. 151 that survived to finish first while the field wrecked behind them.

FEATURE: No. 151 Chad and Jeremy

RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

2. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

3. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

4. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

5. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

6. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli

7. 21 Conner Snow Morison

8. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

9. 24 Cody Dempster

10. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins

11. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton

12. 80 Ray Daniels

13. 14 Mark Bybee

14. 47 PJ Mattorano Jr

15. 57 Brady Balderson (R) Aurora

16. 6D Rick Duckworth (R) Arvada

Super Stocks (NOT OFFICIAL)

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 60 Jonathan Lindberg

2. 49 Chris Cox

3. 3.2 Robert Davey Erie

4. 03 Tyler Mander (R) Evans

5. 3 Mike Cox

6. 98 Natalie Phelps

7. 86 Tim Coate (R)

8. 21 Chris Nelson

9. 21R Robert Hoard

10. 55 Damian Lockhart

11. 31 Ronnie Duran Jr

12. 7 Dave Robinson

13. 22PS Jay Hill

14. 11W Scott Long Lyman

15. 19 Shelby Cortese

16. 01 Jesse Fornstrom

17. 90 Alexander Rodriguez (R)

18. 29G Justin Griffin Weldona

19. 02 Sean Smith (R)

20. 3% Will Alvarado Ft Lupton

21. 99S Sam Messerli

22. 4 Chris Jordan Lafayette

23. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs

DQ #32 Cody Milan

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 99JR Ryan Raley Jr Bennett

2. 88 Jacob Poole Evans

3. 60PS Matt Hill Brighton

4. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

5. 82 Justin Karrol

6. 22PS Jay Hill

7. 13S Isaac Slinker Eaton

8. 44 Mike Vail

9. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

10. 52 Chad Sutherland Commerce City

11. 20 Tanner Faatz (R) Windsor

12. 11 Chandron Denman Commerce City

13. 1NE Alexis Charette (R) Aurora

14. 23A Alyssa Salazar (R) Arvada

15. 18 Keanna Weber Denver

16. 4 Brian Galvin Jr

17. 7X Dustin Camp

18. 41G Topher Galvin Byers

19. 21W Jamie Ward Denver

20. 23G Mike Gallo Loveland

21. 38C Colton Green

22. 02 Chan Raley Bennett

23. 34 Ronald Johnson (R) Wheatridge

24. 97 Jay Sandoval

25. 86 Dylan Gault Colorado Springs

26. 8A Austin Richards Arvada

DNS 33 Alex Krivocheev (R) Wheatridge

DNS 2 Neil Davis (R) Brighton

DNS B17 Talon Moore Littleton

Hornets

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 24 Lanny Bolton (R) Aurora

2. 69 Sean Fry Fort Collins

3. 11x Eric Johnson

4. 3 Daniel Thompson (R) Cheyenne

5. 15 Sean Frank (R) Colorado Springs

6. 15x Trent Rahmig Gering

7. 13x Sean Drieth

8. 12C Craig Furstenau (R) Strasburg

9. 58 Christopher Davis Longmont

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 151 Crazy Train Jeremy & Chad

2. 45 The Trump Train Kelly & Vinny

3. 01 Dukes of Hazzards -Lonnie Skaiem

4. 17 Salute to Serve Robert & Lonnie

5. 86 Last Call

6. 26 Slam Track

7. 311 Bipolar Express Cassandra Gonzales

8. 77 Slimers Revenge