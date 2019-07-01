It was a great night for the Colorado Lottery Independence Day Spectacular 4th of July in June. The day started off hot as did the races. The TBK Super Stocks had one of the craziest races CNS fans have seen in some time as the 49 of Chris Cox battled hard to win the main event. The SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds had a race where the cars that finished 1-2 started at the back of the pack but ultimately the 59 of Charles Wilson drove one heck of a main event. The Whittar racing trains, always a crowd favorite, didn’t disappoint as the Slam Train won the last race of the night. The Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models had a very interesting main event that saw a late race caution that really shook up the running order. Dominic Ursetta ultimately ended up winning the 50 lap feature.
Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models
The Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models saw amazing speed during qualifying as Chris Eggleston took quick time with a 15.599. These guys started off the night a bit slow with two uneventful Dash that saw the 8 of Dominic Ursetta and first time winner Jonathan Knee in the 88.
The main event started off really well as the top six raced side by side, but once the drivers settled in they ran almost half the race caution free with the 24 of Cody Dempster leading. On lap 22 the 88 and 21 tangled in turn and brought the field back together. The top four consisted of the 24, 6,11 and 22. When the green flag flew the 11,6 and 22 left the 24 in the dust and had a amazing race between them until all of a sudden the 22 lost speed and the next lap saw the 6 spin. The yellow flag flew and track officials looked over the track on found oil with ten laps to go. After a long clean up and a lot of radio chatter the track officials made the decision to go back a few laps a give both the 22 and 6 back because go the oil. Once the green flew for the last time the 6 fo Ursetta drove away and left the rest of the pack in the dust.
QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 00:15.599
DASH WINNER: 88 Jonathan Knee
FAST DASH WINNER: # 6 Dominic Ursetta
MAIN EVENT WINNER: # 6 Dominic Ursetta
SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds
The SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds started off the night with a blistering fast 16.63 quicktime set by Charles Wilson in the #59. The 18 of Ed Vecchirelli and the #59 of Wilson were one and two all night long. Vecchirelli won the Fast Dash and the #81 Jeff Larsen jr took the Dash win.
When the sun went down and the lights came on these guys really flew around the freshly paved surface. Wilson and Vecchirelli would share the second to last row in the starting line up. The 59 found his speed early in the main and flew to the front of field. The 18 struggles a little bit as he was involved in two crashes and was sent to the back of the field for one of them. But at the end of the night the 18 didn’t stand a chance of catching the 59 of Charles Wilson.
QUICK TIME: #59 Charles Wilson 16.623
DASH WINNER: #81 Jeff Larsen Jr
FAST DASH WINNER: #18 Ed Vecchirelli
MAIN EVENT WINNER: $59 Charles Wilson
The TBK Super Stocks
The TBK Super Stocks are always a blast to watch, they fight for every inch of racing surface and most of the time take a few racing lines in the dirt. Chris Cox in the #49 was the class of the field as he grabbed the quicktime with a 19.069. The Dash race saw the 02 of Sean Smith take the double checker’s and the #32 of Cody Milan took the win in the Fast Dash.
When the TBK Super Stock took to the track for the main event, the 25 car field rocked and rolled. There was great racing for almost every position. The leaders fought, rubbed and beat on each other the entire race. The 49 of Chris Cox found himself in victory lane after starting inside the 6th row.
Quick Time: #49 Chris Cox 19.069
DASH WINNER: #02 Sean Smith
FAST DASH WINNER #32 Cody Milan
MAIN EVENT WINNER: #49 Chris Cox
Witthar Racing Trains
The Witthar Racing Trains rounded out the night with a crazy figure 8 train race. Trains were flying everywhere getting stuck on concrete barriers, replacing doors with dumpers and causing mayhem. When the smoke settle and the sparks stopped the Slam Train found victory lane.
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Witthar Racing Trains
26 Slam Train
86 Last Call
01 Dukes of Hazard
151Crazy Train
45 Trump Train
311 Bipolar Express
17 Salute to serve
77 Slimers Revenge
SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds
59 Charles Wilson
18 Ed Vecchirelli
44s Clint Schubert
9 CJ Wilson
51 Joe Mared Jr
37 Landon Nirney
51m Eric Meisner
4 Marcus Kelly
77 Brian McKeever
81 Jeff Larsen Jr
13 Darin Clark
The TBK Super Stocks
49 Chris Cox
60 Jonathan Lindberg
3% Will Alvarado
03 Tyler Mander
02 Sean Smith
21r Robert Hoard
31 Ronnie Duran Jr
60ps Matt Hill
99s Sam Messerli
45e Rebecca Simpson
28s McCaslin Csin
90 Alexander Rodriguez
29g Justin Griffin
19 Shelby Cortese
3,2 Robert Davey
55 Damian Lockhart
86 Tim Coate
98 Natalie Phelps
51x Joseph Dike
1ne Alexis Charette
32 Cody Milan
21 Chris Nelson
44s Issac Slinker
30 Jared Keener
Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models
6 Dominic Ursetta
22 Chris Eggleston
12 Bruce Yackey
11 Darren Robertson
32 Brett Yacket
24 Cody Dempster
58 Kyle Ray
29 Matt Brunker
8 Jeff Walbaum
21 Conner Snow
88 Jonathan Knee