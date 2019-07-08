The Little Team That Did It

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (2019 file)

One of NASCAR crown jewells in racing is the July race at Dayton with the high speed, close racing and thrilling big wrecks along with first time winners makes it a crowd favorite. The NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 was cut short by 33 laps due to lighting and foul weather in the area, but that didn’t dampen the emotions of 20-year old Indiana native Justin Haley.

Haley who competes in the Xfinity series, and is currently in 8th place standings in that series was driving for Spire Motorsports, one of the underfunded teams in Cup series that will now have a guaranteed spot in the 16 teams who will have a shot at the championship. This is the first Cup Victory in three starts for Haley.

“It’s absolutely a blessing, pretty incredible that I have so many people around me who have given me this opportunity,” Haley said, just before receiving a hug from his mother, Melissa Dennis.

“I knew eventually we’d be standing there and celebrating a win, but I was definitely not prepared on his third Cup start to be here and experience this,” Dennis said, beaming with pride and conceding she nervously spent the red flag downtime cleaning the family’s motor coach just to keep her mind busy.

On lap 120 the multicar crash that Daytona is best know for “The Big One,” happened when Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer disagreed over space as Dillon tried to block Bowyer entering turn 1. The crash collected top team drivers Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr, and Kyle Busch.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona Speedway

1 – Justin Haley

2 – William Byron

3 – Jimmie Johnson

4 – Ty Dillon

5 – Ryan Newman

6 – Corey Lajoie

7 – Aric Almirola

8 – Matt DiBenedetto

9 – Matt Tifft

10 – Kurt Busch

11 – Landon Cassill

12 – JJ Yeley

13 – Michael McDowell

14 – Kyle Busch

15 – Bubba Wallace

16 – Paul Menard

17 – Chris Buescher

18 – Daniel Hemric

19 – Brendan Gaughan

20 – Kyle Larson

21 – Alex Bowman

22 – Martin Truex Jr.

23 -Erik Jones

24 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22 – Joey Logano

26 – Denny Hamlin

27 – Joey Gase

28 – BJ McLeod

29 – Kevin Harvick

30 – Ross Chastain

31 – Parker Kligerman

32 – Ryan Preece

33 – Austin Dillon

34 – Clint Bowyer

35 – Chase Elliott

16 – Ryan Blaney

37 – Quin Houff

38 – David Ragan

39 – Brad Keselowski

40 – Daniel Suarez

