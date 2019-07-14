THE DEMON STRIKES AT PERRIS

PERRIS, CA – JULY 13, 2019… After temperatures reached triple digits, fast qualifier “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) raced to victory at Perris Auto Speedway. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / All Coast Construction Spike, Gardner reclaimed the lead for good on lap 24 from “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams to earn the AMSOIL USAC/CRA & Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car triumph. For Gardner, the win marked his second triumph of the season (82nd career USAC/CRA / 1st career USAC SouthWest) over R.J. Johnson, hard charger Stevie Sussex, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr.

Sussex earned the Specialty Fasteners / Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award with a twenty-fourth to third place run. “T-Dub” Trent Williams claimed the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish in the main event.

Gardner also scored the night’s Woodland Auto Display / Beaver Stripes Fast Time Award by posting a time of 16.526 over the 25-car roster.

The night’s 10-lap heat race victories went to Davis (Extreme Mufflers / Brown & Miller Racing Solutions First Heat), Johnson (Circle Track Performance / Ultra Shield Race Products / Competition Suspension Inc. Second Heat), and Austin Williams (Saldana Racing Products / ButlerBuilt Seats Third Heat).

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA and Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will return to Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, August 17th, for the annual “California Racers Hall of Fame Night.”

AMSOIL USAC/CRA & SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: July 13, 2019 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / BEAVER STRIPES QUALIFYING: 1. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.526; 2. Tommy Malcom, 5X, Napier-16.636; 3. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-16.643; 4. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-16.724; 5. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-16.953; 6. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-16.971; 7. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-17.014; 8. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.219; 9. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.253; 10. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-17.287; 11. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-17.340; 12. Matt Stewart, 90, Waitman-17.431; 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.473; 14. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-17.536; 15. Randy Waitman, Y69, Waitman-17.580; 16. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-17.586; 17. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-17.753; 18. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-17.815; 19. Bill Rose, 6, Rose/Miller-17.817; 20. Trent Williams, 52V, Williams-17.929; 21. Eric Englert, 35, Englert-17.978; 22. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-18.203; 23. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-18.399; 24. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-NT; 25. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS / BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Davis, 2.

……….Gardner, 3. Roa, 4. Tafoya, 5. Swanson, 6. Dyer, 7. C.Williams. 2:56.35

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS / COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Johnson, 2. Gansen, 3. Sweeney, 4. Martin, 5. Malcolm, 6. T.Williams, 7. Hix, 8. Rayborne. 3:00.46

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / BUTLERBUILT SEATS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. A.Williams, 2. Bender, 3. Stewart, 4. McCarthy, 5. Timmons, 6. Waitman, 7. Englert, 8. Sussex. 3:03.32.

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Damion Gardner (6), 2. R.J. Johnson (4), 3. Stevie Sussex (24), 4. Tommy Malcolm (7), 5. Charles Davis Jr. (2), 6. Austin Williams (5), 7. Chris Gansen (1), 8. Mike Martin (11), 9. Matt McCarthy (3), 10. Ryan Timmons (18), 11. Steve Hix (23), 12. Joel Rayborne (17), 13. Trent Williams (20), 14. Cody Williams (16), 15. Bill Rose (19), 16. Eric Englert (21), 17. Randy Waitman (15), 18. Brody Roa (10), 19. Verne Sweeney (14), 20. Jake Swanson (8), 21. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (13), 22. Matt Stewart (12), 23. A.J. Bender (9), 24. Jeff Dyer (22). NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Gansen, Laps 6-13 Gardner, Laps 14-23 A.Williams, Laps 24-30 Gardner.

SPECIALTY FASTENERS / SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Stevie Sussex (24th to 3rd)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Trent Williams

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Gardner, 2-Roa-640, 3-A.Williams-611, 4-Swanson-511, 5-Malcolm-467, 6-Gansen-452, 7-Johnson-405, 8-McCarthy-374, 9-C.Williams-355, 10-Richard Vander Weerd-316.

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Roa-622, 2-Johnson-613, 3-Sussex-576, 4-Davis-548, 5-Martin-521, 6-Swanson-387, 7-Matt Rossi-381, 8-Matt Lundy-368, 9-Michael Curtis-347, 10-Chris Bonneau-300.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA & SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE: August 17 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “California Racers Hall of Fame Night”